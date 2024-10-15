Latin Times
Harris Slips in the Rust Belt States as Donald Trump Takes Slim Lead in Michigan, Poll Finds
By Pedro Camacho,2 days ago
By Pedro Camacho,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 27
Add a Comment
Adam Rodriguez
3h ago
Frank Turner
7h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Atlantic1 day ago
Latin Times2 days ago
Latin Times18 hours ago
Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
Latin Times20 days ago
Latin Times21 hours ago
CBS News13 hours ago
Morning Show TV Anchor Has World Rocked: Fighting Aggressive Cancer, Says ‘Laughter With Friends Is The Best Medicine’
survivornet.com12 hours ago
Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
Latin Times22 hours ago
Latin Times17 hours ago
A Quarter of Republican Trump Supporters Believe He Should 'Do Whatever it Takes to Assume Office if He Loses the Elections": Poll
Latin Times19 hours ago
The New Republic2 days ago
POLITICO6 days ago
Fox News2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
NBC News1 day ago
Aquarium Visitors in China Shelled Out Big Bucks to See the World's Longest Fish. It Was Actually a Robot
Latin Times1 day ago
USA TODAY13 hours ago
NewsNation3 days ago
Herschel Walker says Obama 'forgot our fight for right to vote' after scolding Black voters against Harris
Fox News4 days ago
Fox News2 days ago
Latin Times1 day ago
'The View' host admits Kamala Harris needs 'concrete examples' of how she will differ from President Biden
Fox News1 day ago
Latin Times1 day ago
Latin Times1 day ago
Trump Now Claims Immigrants Are ‘Eating Other Things’ That ‘They’re Not Supposed To’ – In Addition to Pets
Mediaite14 hours ago
Georgia Cops Speed Through Town to Answer Sheriff's Urgent Call at Burger King. He Was Upset About A Mix-Up with His Order
Latin Times1 day ago
Latin Times23 hours ago
Geraldo Rivera, Longtime Trump Friend, Backs Harris: He ‘Cannot Be Trusted To Honor The Constitution’
Mediaite2 days ago
Latin Times2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.