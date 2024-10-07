Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Latin Times

    North Carolina Hurricane Survivor Dies of Heart Attack After Lack of Cell Service Prevents Husband from Calling 911

    By Taylor Odisho,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 633
    Add a Comment
    Sharon Miller
    23m ago
    Praying for this family.
    El Pulpo Paul
    1h ago
    They warned them to evacuate before Helen made a landfall. Sorry for your loss, though.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A Mom Went to Check on Her House During the Hurricane. Her Kids Later Received a Photo of It Floating in Floodwaters
    Latin Times8 days ago
    North Carolina Man Saves Cooler of Wife's Breastmilk by Hauling It Over Raging Waters in Hurricane Helene Aftermath (Exclusive)
    People2 days ago
    North Carolina Hurricane Victim Forced to Rescue Himself After Authorities Refuse to Let Volunteer Pilot Save Him
    Latin Times2 days ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun8 days ago
    Pregnant North Carolina Woman Says She Survived Helene Floodwaters by Clinging to Mattress for 8 Hours
    People6 days ago
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Named Leonardo DiCaprio as the 'Number One Person' for His Drug-Laced Parties
    Inquisitr.com7 days ago
    Wild Footage Shows Cruise Ship Rocked By Hurricane Milton
    InspireMore7 hours ago
    Newborn twin boys found dead with their mom are youngest known victims of Hurricane Helene as death toll surpasses 200
    The US Sun5 days ago
    Tampa Bay Mayor Warns That Any Houses Still Occupied Will Become 'Coffins' After Hurricane Milton
    Latin Times4 hours ago
    All Walmart stores will be closed for 24 hours next month
    Time Out1 day ago
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    Erica Ash Passes Away at 46
    TV Grapevine1 day ago
    Man finds $7.5 million hidden in storage unit he bought for $500
    Indy1001 day ago
    Fox Anchor Breaks Down Crying As Mother Describes Losing 7-Year-Old In Hurricane Helene Flood
    Wide Open Country5 days ago
    Simone Biles Let Her Husband Jonathan Owens Grab A Handful As She Let It All Hang Out In Hot Costume
    Arkansas Diaries1 day ago
    'Law & Order' and 'Blue Bloods' Actor Ed Wheeler Dead at 88
    Collider1 day ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
    The US Sun8 days ago
    Kidnapped Kids Missing for Years Caught on Camera Wandering in Wilderness with Fugitive Dad
    Latin Times9 hours ago
    4 Florida Towns That Are Proving to Be Hurricane-Proof
    moneytalksnews.com2 days ago
    VIDEO: Angel Reese Leaves Everyone’s Jaws On The Floor With Her Panties Showing In See-Through Leopard-Print Shorts Strutting Her Stuff
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton Is so Insanely Powerful, It’s Literally Just a Giant Red Smudge on Meteorological Maps
    Futurism1 day ago
    Melania Trump says the Obamas didn't give her enough time to renovate the White House
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Biggest Retailer In The US Closing Stores
    iheart.com2 days ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    RAW: CRUISE PASSENGER VIDEOS STRONG WINDS FROM MILTON
    applevalleynewsnow.com21 hours ago
    Heartbreaking Evacuation Video Goes Viral Before Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall
    The Spun20 hours ago
    Woman finds $100 on the floor of Walmart with a powerful message from a stranger
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Potential hurricane 'Nadine' is on a path to hit Florida in Milton's wake
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    A Landlord Is Looking for An 'Experienced' Couple to Housesit Private Island. And The Pay Is Not Bad Either
    Latin Times4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy