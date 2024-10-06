Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Latin Times

    Latino-Owned Companies Have Struggled with Rising Costs in 2024 Despite Seeing Revenue Rise

    By Pedro Camacho,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Latinas Are Powering U.S. Economic Growth, Outpacing Non-Hispanic Growth
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton Conspiracy Theory Claiming Democrats 'Manipulated' Incoming Storm Floods Social Media
    Latin Times22 hours ago
    Ohio Teen Reacts To Causing Deadly Chemical Spill by Cutting Off Truck: 'Yep, Totally My Bad'
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 minutes ago
    Utah Woman Unknowingly Confesses to Police Informant That She Murdered Sleeping Husband and Dumped Body in Shallow Grave: Court Docs
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Doctor Who Exposed Flint Michigan Water Crisis Calls Tijuana Sewage 'Very Similar Story'
    Latin Times22 hours ago
    Florida Meteorologist Tears Up on Live TV While Warning About Threat of Hurricane Milton: 'This Is Just Horrific'
    Latin Times16 hours ago
    North Carolina Hurricane Victim Forced to Rescue Himself After Authorities Refuse to Let Volunteer Pilot Save Him
    Latin Times18 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady18 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Music Festival Headliner Quits, Replaced with Cover Band After Kyle Rittenhouse Announced as Guest
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Trump Supporter Convicted of Election Fraud Says She Can't Go to Prison Because They Don't Have Her Special Mattress
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Florida Authorities Respond to Hurricane Milton; 'We Are Preparing for the Largest Evacuation'
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Massive Cocaine Supply Found Hidden in Wheelchair at Texas Airport
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    MrBeast Reveals Plans to Keep Releasing 'Garbage' Content After Death, Has Over a Dozen 'Pre-Filmed' Posthumous Videos
    Latin Times19 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Ohio Woman Says Police 'Thought Nothing' of Mystery Rug Buried in Her Yard Until TikTok Video Went Viral
    Latin Times19 hours ago
    What's It Like to Lead a Show at Disney? Joanna Hausmann, the Venezuelan Behind 'Hamster & Gretel', Reveals It - INTERVIEW
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Terrified Woman Forced to Flee Home After Stranger Breaks In, Cleans the Floor and Takes Out the Trash
    Latin Times3 days ago
    She Applied for Her Dream Job and Never Heard Back. Nearly 50 Years Later She Learned the Incredible Reason Why
    Latin Times20 hours ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Group files with Supreme Court to challenge CA's authority over national vehicle emission standards
    The HD Post29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy