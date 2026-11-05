📢 Lathrop wants your traffic safety input by Jan 31, 2027

📢 Help Lathrop design safer streets by Jan 31, 2027

The City of Lathrop is creating a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan (CSAP) to cut down on traffic deaths and serious injuries on local streets.

The plan will:

Study 10 years of crash data

Pinpoint dangerous corridors and intersections

Recommend street design changes, speed management, and safety programs

Improve routes to school for kids walking, biking, or rolling

for kids walking, biking, or rolling Focus on underserved communities

Residents are invited to share real-world experiences:

Spots with missing sidewalks or bike lanes

Areas with speeding, red-light running, or bad visibility

Tough crossings , poor lighting, or barriers for wheelchairs

, poor lighting, or barriers for wheelchairs School route safety issues

Use the online survey and interactive map at https://app.maptionnaire.com/q/lathrop to drop pins and describe your concerns by January 31, 2027.

You can also use the feedback form on the page to send questions or comments about specific streets or intersections.