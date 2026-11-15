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🛒 Latham, NY Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Latham has a solid mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from banking to autos to big-name brands. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.
Region Relationship Advisor (Floating Branches)
- Employer: Hudson Valley Credit Union
- Location: Latham, NY (floats to Malta and Colonie branches)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll handle member transactions, open accounts and loans, and use a consultative sales approach to match people with the right financial products. This role includes travel between nearby branches and comes with strong benefits like paid time off, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and training/tuition support.
Merchandiser – Beverages
- Employer: PepsiCo
- Location: Latham, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.05/hour
- Schedule: Friday–Monday, ~5:00 am–3:00 pm
Stock and rotate PepsiCo products in local stores, build displays, and keep shelves full of brands like Pepsi and Gatorade. Good fit if you like a fast-paced, physical job with on-the-job training, benefits, and room to grow.
Automotive Service Advisor – Lia Infiniti Latham
- Employer: Lia Auto Group
- Location: Latham, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $60K–$75K+ (based on production and knowledge)
Be the main contact between customers and technicians, explain repair needs, and keep the service lane running smoothly. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, weekly pay, and discounts on services and vehicles.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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