Latham’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from imaging to urgent care to animal health. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Trinity Health / St. Peter's Health Partners

Trinity Health / St. Peter's Health Partners Location: Latham, NY (1182 Troy Schenectady Rd)

(1182 Troy Schenectady Rd) Type: Part-time, Per Diem (day shift, Mon–Fri early evenings)

(day shift, Mon–Fri early evenings) Pay: $36.60 – $52.00/hour (based on experience, skills, education)

Busy outpatient ortho office role doing diagnostic MRI with new pay rates and clear career ladders. Good fit if you want flexible per diem work plus strong orientation, tuition help, and chances to precept students.

Employer: WellNow Urgent Care

Location: Latham, NY

Type: Full-time (minimum 9‑month fellowship)

(minimum 9‑month fellowship) Pay: $95,000/year + $10,000 sign-on bonus for qualified NPs and PAs

Structured urgent care fellowship with one-on-one preceptorship, hands-on training, and didactic curriculum. Ideal for new or newer PAs/FNPs who want to build strong urgent care skills in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Rarebreed Veterinary Partners – Latham Animal Hospital

Location: Latham, NY

Type: Full-time (flexible schedule, no on-call or night shifts )

Full-time (flexible schedule, ) Pay: $120,000 – $140,000 base + production, up to $75,000 sign-on bonus

Small animal vet role (dogs and cats) with a focus on sustainable schedules and strong support staff. Comes with 401(k) match, generous PTO, bonding leave, student loan help, and big discounts on care for your own pets.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—you never know which one will call you back.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.