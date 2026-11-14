On Friday, November 13, at about 5:24 p.m., a fire in a single-family home on Locust Park in the Town of Colonie killed two people and injured another person. The deceased are a six-year-old child and the child’s grandmother, 63-year-old Zandra Artis; a third person was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Locust Park was closed for several hours during the response and is now open, and anyone with eyewitness information or video is asked to call the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754 as the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Colonie Police Department