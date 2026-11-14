Latham’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring across different shifts. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart (Sam’s Club)

Walmart (Sam’s Club) Location: Latham, NY – 579 Troy Schenectady Rd

– 579 Troy Schenectady Rd Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $28.00/hour + possible hourly premiums

Hands-on role in the Tire & Battery Center doing tire, battery, and service work while helping members in the shop and at the register. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

Employer: Price Chopper Supermarkets – Market 32

Location: Latham, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.75 – $35.25/hour

Lead the store in the evenings as Manager on Duty, making sure customer service, staffing, closing, and safety all run smoothly. Good fit if you have 3+ years grocery/retail with supervisor experience and want a step up in responsibility.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Albany–Latham, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.80/hour

Early-morning role unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and helping customers in a creative, craft-focused store. Great if you want shorter shifts, early hours, and a customer-facing job with an employee discount and access to benefits if eligible.

If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good retail spots in Latham tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.