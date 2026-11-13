Latham’s office job scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like organized, detail-focused work. Here are a few admin and clerical roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Ritchie Bros. / IAA Holdings, LLC (IAA)

Ritchie Bros. / IAA Holdings, LLC (IAA) Location: Latham, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle vehicle title paperwork from start to finish: gather documents, process salvage titles, work in state systems, and help customers by phone and email. Comes with medical, dental, vision, basic life insurance, 401(k) with 4% match, and 15 days PTO for full-time RB Global employees.

(Duplicate posting also at: Title Specialist)

Employer: Elevance Health

Location: Latham, NY (virtual with in-person training)

Type: Full-time

Salary range (NY): $16.23 – $24.36/hour

Entry-level claims role where you code and process health insurance claims and research basic issues, with full training and close support. This job is mostly work-from-home, with a comprehensive benefits package, incentive and recognition programs, equity stock purchase, and 401(k) contribution (subject to eligibility).

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.