Latham’s finance scene is busy right now, and GP Fund Solutions is hiring across multiple levels. If you’re in accounting and like the idea of fund work plus growth, this is a nice cluster of options to compare.

Employer: GP Fund Solutions

GP Fund Solutions Location: Latham, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level role where you’ll handle transaction recording, reconciliations, financial statements, and complex models like waterfalls and management fees. You’ll also mentor junior staff and work closely with auditors, so it’s a good step if you want leadership without jumping straight to Controller.

Employer: GP Fund Solutions

GP Fund Solutions Location: Latham, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role owning financial reporting across multiple clients, reviewing statements, and leading audits and tax reporting. You’ll manage a team, guide client strategy with Directors, and make heavy use of your technical accounting skills.

Employer: GP Fund Solutions

GP Fund Solutions Location: Latham, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another senior Controller track role focused on client financials, partner capital statements, and complex models like capital calls and distributions. Expect leadership, mentoring, and a big role in audits and internal controls.

Employer: GP Fund Solutions

GP Fund Solutions Location: Latham, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great for early-career accountants: you’ll manage treasury work, journal entries, GAAP financial statements, and investor activity. This is a solid entry into fund accounting with structured training and CPA support.

Employer: GP Fund Solutions

GP Fund Solutions Location: Latham, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role covering payroll entries, AP, reconciliations, client reporting, and cash management. Good fit if you have 0–2 years experience and want broad exposure to both internal and client accounting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on level and fit. Good luck, and don’t forget to tailor your resume to the exact role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.