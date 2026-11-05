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🚌 Latham NY Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings
Latham’s school transportation scene is busy and hiring. If you like steady hours, working with kids, and being part of the school day, these roles are worth a look.
Bus Aide – Transportation
- Employer: North Colonie Central School District
- Location: Latham, NY
- Type: Full-time, 10-month
- Salary: $25,125/year
- Starts: Available November 2026
Help supervise students on the bus, including those with disabilities or special needs. You’ll assist with mobility, communicate with parents and school staff, and help during emergencies—great if you’re patient and caring.
School Bus Driver – Part-Time Positions
- Employer: North Colonie Central School District
- Location: Latham, NY
- Type: Part-time, substitute and routes
- Pay: $23.40–$25.84/hour
- Paid training rate: $23.40/hour
- Substitute rate: $25.84/hour
- Hours: 6–30 hours/week (variable, flexible)
Drive students safely to and from school with flexible part-time schedules. No prior bus experience needed—paid training is provided if you have (or can get) a valid Class B license with P & S endorsements, can pass required screenings, and keep a clean driving record.
If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the mix early.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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