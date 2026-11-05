🚌 Latham NY Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Latham’s school transportation scene is busy and hiring. If you like steady hours, working with kids, and being part of the school day, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: North Colonie Central School District

North Colonie Central School District Location: Latham, NY

Type: Full-time, 10-month

Salary: $25,125/year

Starts: Available November 2026

Help supervise students on the bus, including those with disabilities or special needs. You’ll assist with mobility, communicate with parents and school staff, and help during emergencies—great if you’re patient and caring.

Employer: North Colonie Central School District

North Colonie Central School District Location: Latham, NY

Type: Part-time, substitute and routes

Pay: $23.40–$25.84/hour Paid training rate: $23.40/hour Substitute rate: $25.84/hour

Hours: 6–30 hours/week (variable, flexible)

Drive students safely to and from school with flexible part-time schedules. No prior bus experience needed—paid training is provided if you have (or can get) a valid Class B license with P & S endorsements, can pass required screenings, and keep a clean driving record.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the mix early.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.