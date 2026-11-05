Carlos Alcaraz Reaches Paris Masters Quarterfinals After Matteo Berrettini’s Withdrawal

Carlos Alcaraz advances to the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 in Paris after Matteo Berrettini withdrew from their scheduled third-round match due to an arm injury. The Spaniard has now matched his best career result at the Paris Masters, having previously reached the quarterfinals in 2022.

Berrettini Withdraws Ahead of Third-Round Clash

Berrettini’s withdrawal brings an unfortunate end to his campaign in the French capital. The Italian had enjoyed a promising start to the tournament, defeating Brandon Nakashima 6-4 3-6 7-6 in the opening round.

He followed that result with a 7-6 7-5 victory over Ugo Humbert to reach the third round.

Berrettini was set to face Alcaraz in what promised to be an interesting encounter at the Paris Masters. However, the 2021 Wimbledon finalist announced his withdrawal shortly, citing persistent pain in his arm that had been bothering him for several days.

Berrettini explained through social media that the discomfort would prevent him from competing and that he would undergo medical examinations in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury.

Alcaraz Matches His Best Result in Paris

Alcaraz has also had a positive start to his campaign, defeating American Alex Michelsen 7-6 6-3 in his opening match.

The 23-year-old, who received a first-round bye as one of the tournament’s top seed, has now reached the Paris Masters quarterfinal for the second time. He previously achieved the same result in 2022, although his run ended in the last eight after retiring during the match against Holger Rune due to an abdominal injury.

Despite his success on the ATP Tour, the former World No. 1 is still chasing his first semifinal appearance in Paris. He will have the opportunity to do so when he faces either Arthur Fils or Taylor Fritz.

Fils and Fritz Battle To Take on Alcaraz

Arthur Fils will take on Taylor Fritz in Thursday night session, with the winner advancing to face Alcaraz.

The Frenchman is bidding to become the first player from his country to reach six ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinals in a single season. Already qualified for the ATP Finals in Turin, Fils will also be looking to continue his impressive campaign on home soil.

Fils reached the third round after defeating Tomas Machac 6-3 7-6, having received a first round bye.

Meanwhile, Fritz enters the encounter with additional pressure. The American is currently 11th in the Race to Turin and still has a chance to qualify for the ATP Finals.

A victory over Fils would set up a quarterfinal encounter with Alcaraz. If the American manages to defeat both and reach the semifinals he will be moving closer to securing a spot in Turin.

With a place in the semifinals at stake, Alcaraz will be looking to maintain his momentum and make the most of his opportunity to achieve a new personal best at the tournament.

Main Photo Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images