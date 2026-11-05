Four Match Points, Another Collapse, and the Frances Tiafoe Problem

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 6, 2026 Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. in action during his round of 16 match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Geoff Burke TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Steen Kirby

Frances Tiafoe was serving for the match at 5-4 in the deciding set against Quentin Halys at the Paris Masters after recovering from a disastrous opening set. He took control of the match and put himself within touching distance of the third round, but then he lost his serve.

No matter. He still managed to earn four match points in the deciding tiebreak, but he lost those too. Halys eventually won 6-3 1-6 7-6, completing an extraordinary comeback against an opponent who had seemingly done everything necessary to win.

And somehow, it felt rather familiar. Because if there is one recurring theme throughout Tiafoe’s career, it is his ability to get agonizingly close to something important without quite finishing the job. A tremendous talent, capable of extraordinary performances against elite opposition, who too often finds himself watching somebody else celebrate, and Paris provided another particularly painful example.

Tiafoe’s Biggest Problem

The numbers from Wednesday’s defeat are revealing. Halys struck 17 aces compared with Tiafoe’s seven, produced 40 winners and saved six of the ten break points he faced. Tiafoe, meanwhile, failed to save any of the three break points against him.

What do you even say about that? It’s not necessarily evidence that Tiafoe can’t compete under pressure, but it shows how quickly his matches can unravel when opponents play aggressively. After winning only two points during the opening four games, Tiafoe recovered brilliantly.

He won seven consecutive games across the second and third sets, establishing control that should have allowed him to finish the match. Instead, Halys found another gear, and Tiafoe couldn’t respond when it mattered most.

There are ways to explain this: Tiafoe possesses excellent athleticism, wonderful hands, and the ability to generate tremendous pace, but his tennis sometimes lacks a clear identity when opponents refuse to surrender control. He can play aggressive first-strike tennis, but does not have a consistently overwhelming serve.

He can defend exceptionally well, but is not necessarily comfortable spending entire matches grinding opponents down. And when he begins hesitating between those approaches, his shot selection can deteriorate. Against Halys, that became clear in the decisive moments. The Frenchman knew exactly what he wanted to do. Serve aggressively, attack the next ball and force Tiafoe into uncomfortable positions.

Tiafoe was much less decisive, and the result was another match that he probably should have won.

So Close to Greatness, Yet Never Quite There

The frustrating thing about Tiafoe is that his career contains enough outstanding performances to suggest he should have achieved considerably more. He reached the US Open semi-finals in 2022. Then, in 2024, Taylor Fritz defeated him in five sets.

And once more this year, losing to Ben Shelton 4-6 6-3 6-3 7-5. Three US Open semi-finals, yet not one final. The Masters 1000 results tell a similar story. Tiafoe reached the Cincinnati final in 2024, losing to Jannik Sinner. He returned to the championship match this August against Arthur Fils, and this time, he recovered from losing the opening set to dominate the second 6-1. Then he lost the decider 6-0. That is perhaps the perfect illustration of the Tiafoe experience.

For one set, he looked capable of overwhelming an outstanding opponent, while for the next, he could barely win a game. He’s never lacked the ability to play elite tennis, but he does struggle to sustain it. His recent results reinforce that concern. Since reaching the US Open semi-finals, Tiafoe has suffered defeats against Fils in Tokyo, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Shanghai, Lorenzo Musetti in Vienna and now Halys in Paris.

The Last Word

For all his frustrating defeats, Tiafoe has enjoyed a genuinely successful season. He won Halle, reached the Cincinnati final, made another US Open semi-final and compiled a 44-19 record.

He also remains well positioned to qualify for the ATP Finals for the first time, although his place is not yet mathematically confirmed. Whether he can compete with the very best in Turin is another question.

But reaching that stage would represent meaningful progress, as Tiafoe has spent much of his career being almost good enough. Perhaps 2026 will be remembered as the year he finally began turning some of those near-misses into something tangible. Even if Paris provided one more painful reminder of how much work remains.

Main Photo Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Geoff Burke