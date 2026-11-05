Terry Bradshaw Weighs In on Joe Buck and Troy Aikman’s ESPN Rift

Feb 7, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Terry Bradshaw at Fox Sports media day at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Robin Adams

ESPN has the broadcasting rights to Super Bowl LXI this year. As such, it has widely been assumed that Troy Aikman and Joe Buck would be calling the game, as they do together every week for Monday Night Football. However, recent weeks have seem a very concerning rift between the two become public.

Buck recently signed a six-year $100 million contract to stay with ESPN. Aikman, meanwhile, has yet to sign an extension and, it seems, is not going to get one. This has led to speculation that the duo may break up before the Super Bowl, though that seems unlikely. However, there have been multiple reports that all is not well between the two long-time partners.

Terry Bradshaw does not want to believe ESPN broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are really on the outs

Terry Bradshaw is offering his perspective on the reported tension between Joe Buck and Troy Aikman at ESPN, expressing skepticism that money alone could explain the apparent breakdown in the longtime broadcasting partners’ relationship.

Bradshaw, who worked alongside both announcers during their years at Fox Sports, addressed the situation during an appearance on Fox & Friends with Brian Kilmeade while promoting his new book. The Pro Football Hall of Famer said he had spoken directly with Buck and emphasized that both broadcasters remain close friends of his.

“I talked to Buck via text and told him I don’t assume everything I’m reading is correct,” Bradshaw said, according to Awful Announcing’s report on his comments.

Bradshaw suggested he had understood the two broadcasters planned to negotiate their futures together.

“I have heard that they were going to go into ESPN together, and get a new deal together,” Bradshaw said. “Joe evidently got his before Troy, and that seems to be the rift.”

However, Bradshaw questioned whether Buck’s new contract would genuinely be enough to damage a friendship that has lasted decades.

“I don’t want to believe that it’s the money that Buck got that’s got Troy upset, because Troy’s making big money,” Bradshaw said.

He also defended Aikman’s character, saying he found it difficult to believe the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback would allow financial considerations to undermine his relationship with Buck.

“I find that hard to believe because Troy Aikman is not like that,” Bradshaw added.

Despite the reports of friction, Bradshaw offered a cautiously optimistic assessment of the situation, saying, “My understanding right now is things are okay.”

That is certainly far different than what any other reports are saying. Still, Bradshaw knows both Aikman and Buck personally due to their previous work experience together, so he may have insight that many others do not.

Whatever the case, it will be interesting to see how this saga plays out and who will be broadcasting Monday Night Football alongside Buck next season.

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