ESPN: Pat McAfee Called ‘Irresponsible’ by Katie Nolan After Controversial Reaction to Utah Incident

Pat McAfee speaks during McAfee’s “Kicking is Easy” Contest at ESPN’s College GameDay at The Grove in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The GameDay visit for the Ole Miss-LSU game marks the return of head coach Lane Kiffin since leaving Ole Mis… | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Robin Adams

ESPN, over the last couple of years, has started to change, for better or worse, how it wants to be perceived and what the tone of their various shows are. It has become clear that they are really embracing the loud, controversial, and polarizing figure that is Pat McAfee.

Ever since the World Wide Leader in Sports signed McAfee and his podcast, they have found new roles for him on various shows throughout their network. In addition to his own daily show, he works College Game Day on Saturdays and several NFL games on Sundays.

Recently, the man who calls himself a “polarizing figure” made waves when he blasted Utah fans and spoke about how unsafe he felt when College Game Day was there, all because of a video students made in which they asked him to keep his shirt on.

Katie Nolan blasts ESPN star Pat McAfee for being irresponsible

McAfee is facing renewed criticism from fellow sports media personality Katie Nolan, who accused the ESPN star of acting irresponsibly and expecting others to protect his emotional well-being after a controversy involving the University of Utah.

Nolan, a SiriusXM host and former ESPN personality, criticized McAfee on her podcast, Casuals with Katie Nolan, following his reaction to a university social media video that poked fun at his on-air antics before ESPN’s College GameDay visited Salt Lake City in late October.

“The guy is winning in every sense of the word, and yet is constantly acting like the world is attacking him baselessly,” Nolan said, according to Awful Announcing’s report on her comments.

“He acts irresponsibly, but then wants everyone to be responsible for his emotional well-being, and to take care of him,” she added.

The criticism highlights a growing debate surrounding McAfee’s influence at ESPN, where his outspoken personality and unconventional broadcasting style have made him one of sports media’s most recognizable figures.

For Nolan, the controversy was about more than McAfee’s reaction to the Utah video. She argued that his public influence and willingness to express strong opinions come with an expectation that he must also tolerate criticism.

Nolan pointed to the contrast between McAfee’s ability to command attention and the backlash other broadcasters can experience when they struggle to handle public scrutiny.

She also acknowledged McAfee’s strengths, making clear that her criticism was not an argument that he should be removed from sports broadcasting.

“When Pat adds to a broadcast, he really can,” Nolan said, according to Awful Announcing. She praised his energy and the youthful personality he brings to an industry that has often been dominated by more traditional sports commentators.

Her objection, however, was that McAfee appeared to want the benefits of being a prominent public figure without having to endure the negative reactions that inevitably accompany that position.

“He doesn’t have to be for me,” Nolan said. “It’s this also needing to be able to do it without anyone saying anything mean, ever, about anything that he does.”

ESPN personality Pat McAfee certainly draws attention wherever he goes

In June 2024, McAfee faced widespread criticism after referring to WNBA star Caitlin Clark using an offensive description during a discussion about her growing popularity. He subsequently apologized and acknowledged that he had been disrespectful. Sports Business Journal documented the backlash and his apology.

McAfee has also clashed with members of the sports media over how his show is covered, arguing in 2024 that some reporting misrepresented his program and its intentions. Awful Announcing covered that confrontation.

Those episodes illustrate the tension surrounding McAfee’s approach: the same willingness to challenge conventional broadcasting that attracts viewers can also put him at the center of disputes over judgment, accountability and professional standards.

Nolan’s latest criticism adds another dimension to that discussion. Her argument is not that McAfee lacks talent, but that his success does not exempt him from scrutiny when his own comments or reactions become controversial.

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