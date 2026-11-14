Photo Credit: WWE | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Michael Joseph Sugue, Manager

On the August 21, 2026 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, fans were introduced to Bakusai. Weeks prior to their debut, Shinsuke Nakamura called out the WWE Tag Team Champions Talla Tonga and Tama Tonga, also known as MFT. The week before, they won the title from Damian Priest & R-Truth in a triple threat match that also included Erik & Ivar, also known as the War Raiders.

Nakamura unveiled the former Hiromu Takahashi, who came to WWE after a sixteen-year run in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Now known as Kyoki, the tag team took care of Kit Wilson and The Miz two weeks later, with fans instantly noticing Kyoki’s energy and colorful outfits.

Since that time, they have been an important part of SmackDown’s tag team division, bringing a boost that the division definitely needed. Now they’re after the WWE Tag Team Championship, and a win could mean big things for the tag team. Would they be able to beat MFT and become the new WWE Tag Team Champions?

Bakusai and MFT’s Tag Title Match Ruined by the War Raiders

Bakusai’s arrival came at a time when there was a three-way power struggle for MFT’s title. They had to contend with the War Raiders, who were the Lucha Libre AAA World Tag Team Champions for 106 days over the summer. In addition, they faced off with Damian Priest and R-Truth. Unfortunately, the tag team split on the September 11 SmackDown to go their separate ways. Fraxiom and The Miz & Wilson are there too, but they haven’t been serious contenders for the title.

Sliding right into Priest and R-Truth’s spot have been Bakusai. The two tag teams met in a non-title match on the September 18 SmackDown that ended in a disqualification after Talla and Tonga’s father, Haku, attacked Nakamura with his Tongan walking stick. Would this match end in a decision that favors Bakusai or would MFT retain their title again?

The match started with Kyoki leaping on Tama, but he got kicked in the face before leaping on him again. He ran right into Tama’s shoulder and got dropkicked before Talla tagged in. Talla kicked him, shoved him into the turnbuckle, and chopped him twice. Tama came back in and chopped him as he begged for more. That led to him chopping Tama before throwing him down with headscissors.

He hit Tama and kicked Talla, but Haku hit him in the leg with his Tongan walking stick. When he recovered, he and Tama grappled in the middle of the ring. He hit him with a Dragon Screw before Nakamura finally tagged in. He started kicking Tama before using his foot to push him against the turnbuckle. Tama tried to run and hit him in the opposite corner, but ran into it and got kicked. He placed him on the top turnbuckle and hit him with a running knee.

Then he missed the Kinchasa and was hit with the Cutthroat. He was put in the double underhook, but countered it with a back drop and kicked Tama in the neck. Talla ran into the ring, but Kyoki and Nakamura clotheslined him to the outside. Kyoki did a baseball slide to the back of Haku then performed a missile dropkick on Talla to send him into the barricade. Tama went for the Cutthroat, but Nakamura connected with the Kinchasa and covered him.

As the referee counted, the War Raiders arrived to attack Nakamura. They hit Talla, then shoved Kyoki into him to send them both down. Ivar slammed Talla into the barricade as Tama punched Erik. Then they powerslammed Tama onto the mat before hitting Nakamura with Ragnarok.

They interrupted a great tag team match to force a disqualification. The War Raiders may have stopped Bakusai, but Kyoki and Nakamura will now be more determined to get the WWE Tag Team Championship away from them and into their hands.

The Last Word on Bakusai’s Second Disqualification Finish Against MFT

When Bakusai and MFT met two months ago for the first time in the ring, the match didn’t end with a decision. Haku decided to hit Nakamura with his Tongan walking stick, making the match a disqualification. This time, the War Raiders attacked to end their second match without a clear winner. That must be very frustrating for them, as they’ve been through a lot to get their title match. There are a lot of different ways WWE can go now that the War Raiders are in the storyline. No matter what happens, Bakusai aren’t close to being done with them or MFT