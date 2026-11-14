Photo Credit: WWE | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Marilee Gallagher, Manager

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 will be a blast from the past as we will have a classic Survivor Series Match pitting Team USA, led by Cody Rhodes, against Team Mexico, captained by the legendary Rey Mysterio. On WWE Monday Night Raw this past Monday, CM Punk would join Team USA after he, Rhodes, and Rey would dispatch the cocky Dominik Mysterio, who wanted to join either team.

On Friday night, on WWE SmackDown, we saw a few more join the fold for the classic five-on-five Survivor Series Match, and they’re huge stars.

Rey Fenix Joins Team Mexico for Classic Survivor Series Match

Team USA is looking stacked already. Helmed by QB1 Cody Rhodes, he will be joined by the “Best in the World” CM Punk, as well as one-half of the #AndNEW World Tag Team Champions, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans. Interestingly enough, the other half of that team, Señor Dinero en el Banco Penta, will be joining his childhood idol Rey Mysterio to lead Team Mexico.

A star-studded match became even bigger after the announcement of a new member of the blockbuster five-on-five traditional Survivor Series Match was unveiled live on WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Fort Lauderdale.

Earlier in the night, Team Mexico captain Rey Mysterio told Nick Aldis he has the perfect candidate to join his team, and it’s going to be one of the biggest SmackDown stars to offer. Much later, Rey Mysterio would run into Team USA members Cody Rhodes and CM Punk and formally introduce the newest member and potential #AndNEW Intercontinental Champion, Rey Fenix. The AAA World Cruiserweight Champion would express his respect to Rhodes and Punk, saying he’s excited to be squaring off with them come WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.

Fenix now joins the legendary Rey Mysterio and his brother Señor Dinero en el Banco Penta for Team Mexico!

The Last Word on Rey Fenix, Team Mexico, and WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026

We’re actually really excited about this because, not only are the Lucha Brothers reuniting on a WWE Premium Live Event, but we’re actually getting the best of the best Team USA and Team Mexico has to offer. When WWE did the classic five-on-five Survivor Series Elimination Match in the past decade, it lost what made it special; it was just SmackDown vs. Raw, with everyone suddenly showing brand pride 2 weeks before the event. Now, there are higher stakes; it’s actually them representing their countries, upping the stakes and making this match even more “must-watch.”