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Things have heated up on the road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026. On this week’s WWE SmackDown, we finally have our answer on who will compete for the 2026 Women’s WarGames match at the end of November, and they’re some of the heaviest hitters SmackDown and WWE Monday Night Raw have on their payroll, potentially making one of, if not the biggest WarGames matches of all time.

Team CharLexa vs. Team Baddie Influence Set for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026

This whole thing began when Jade Cargill attacked Charlotte Flair prior to her WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match with Tatum Paxley against Fatal Influence. Ever since then, these women have been orbiting each other and have been on a collision course directly after that fateful night.

At last week’s SmackDown in the Barclays Center, Flair made her grand return to WWE SmackDown, helping Paxley and Alexa Bliss ward off Jade’s Baddies, as well as Fatal Influence, during a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match between the champions B-FAB and Michin, against former champions Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid. All hell would break loose, with even WWE Monday Night Raw star Bayley coming in to assist her friend Charlotte.

It’s pretty to see where this was headed. However, this Friday Night SmackDown settled the specifics, with Jade Cargill and her Baddies, as well as Fatal Influence, having six members in total, while Flair and crew only had four. We would get our answers on WWE SmackDown in Fort Lauderdale. A match between the two new invitees to the John Cena Classic, Charlotte Flair and Jacy Jayne, would lead to all hell breaking loose. Fatal Influence, as well as Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley and Bayley, would brawl on the outside as the match was going on, with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions B-FAB and Michin joining the fray.

Jade Cargill would get her licks in, outnumbering them six to four. Then, the music would hit, as “La Primers” Stephanie Vaquer would even the odds and take everyone out, as Flair would capitalize on the commotion and beat Jayne 1,2,3 in the ring. As Cargill and Jayne’s crews backed off, five women in the ring would collectively lay out the challenge: WarGames!!! Post-match, Cathy Kelley would catch up with Vaquer and her crew, then the truth was revealed that Flair would make the call to La Primera and enlist her help, and she was more than willing to participate and bust some heads in WarGames.

The Last Word on the 2026 Women’s Survivor Series WarGames Match

This has been telegraphed for a good while now, and we finally have confirmation. The best thing about this is the fact that they swerved us a little bit, as we thought IYO SKY would be taking that spot. That said, Stephanie Vaquer is one heck of a team member, and we’re really excited to see her in the match. It’s going to be a high-profile match for all involved, as the Women’s WarGames Match has always been quite the showcase for the present and future of WWE.