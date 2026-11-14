Photo Credit: WWE | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Michael Joseph Sugue, Manager

John Cena returned to WWE SmackDown on November 13, 2026, to discuss the biggest of business with the John Cena Classic. Earlier in the night, Charlotte Flair would get her invite to the tournament, sharing a heartfelt moment with The Never Seen 17. Later in the night, Fatal Influence, Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid, and Fallon Henley, would take note of the disrespect, speaking directly to Cena himself backstage.

Fatal Influence Earns John Cena Classic Invite on 11/13 WWE SmackDown

Cena was backstage hanging around, walking through the halls to see some familiar faces, and that’s when Fatal Influence would confront the “Greatest of All Time,” saying they felt that Cena turned his back on his values by not inviting them, referring to it as “Hustle, Loyalty, and Disrespect.” The Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne and former WWE Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid would tell him that he would regret not inviting them to this tournament.

John would recognize their passion, stating that this is the kind of “Ruthless Aggression” that the John Cena Classic needs, and he is now formally inviting all three members of Fatal Influence to participate, and he will see them on December 14th in Florida. All three members were extremely shocked, but their moods turned grateful, expressing thanks to Cena. It’s actually a prime opportunity for the faction to skyrocket their worth by being in this tournament.

But that’s not to say they haven’t. In their rookie year alone, they’ve achieved more than most, rubbing elbows with some of the absolute best WWE has to offer. On top of that, as a collective, they’ve captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title and the Women’s U.S. Title, and that’s a huge statement in your first 365 days on the main roster. Thankfully, the hard work has now paid off.

The Last Word on Fatal Influence in the JCC

Jayne, Henley, and Reid in JCC was an absolute no-brainer. Have they lost their way recently? Yes, but it’s not their fault. Since debuting after WrestleMania 42, all three women have proved that they belong on the main roster, serving as great champions and antagonists, as well as being a steady hand no matter who they’re up against. We’re extremely excited to see Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid, and, of course, Jacy Jayne to up their stock come the tournament.

Do we foresee them winning? Not necessarily, but it’s still a huge thing for relatively new talent to be a part of this thing.