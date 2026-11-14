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The John Cena Classic is looking more and more like a tournament you wouldn’t want to miss. Over the past few weeks, “The Never Seen 17” John Cena has made his way to WWE Monday Night Raw, as well as NXT, to personally hand out invitations to his namesake tournament, which is a month away. This week on WWE SmackDown in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Cena would select one more heavy-hitter to compete in his namesake tourney.

The Queen Charlotte Flair Joins John Cena Classic on WWE SmackDown

As mentioned, John made his way to the Red and White and Gold brand this past Monday and Tuesday, tapping the likes of Cody Rhodes, Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno, Kelani Jordan, and even the son of one of his fiercest rivals, Umaga, Zilla Fatu.

On paper, that’s quite the collection of the present and future of WWE. But of course, Cena has a flair for the theatrics, and he personally hand-delivered multiple invitations on this week’s SmackDown to the cream of the crop on Monday nights.

Cena was extremely elated to be back on Friday nights, saying that a record-breaking number of NXT stars will be making their WWE Monday Night Raw debut on December 14, 2026, in the biggest way possible. Of course, the John Cena Classic will not only bring in the brightest, but also the best, and on this week’s SmackDown, Cena would add one more huge name to the list, with the “Queen” Charlotte Flair getting announced as the latest invitee into the tournament.

The 14-time world champion would spill her heart out, saying she is her father’s daughter and she will get a little emotional. For a decade, Flair wanted to get herself involved in a program with Cena, and now it has happened. Charlotte stated that she’s extremely grateful that John wants her to be a part of his legacy.

Flair would tell the story that happened around WrestleMania 41 season, saying she was at her lowest at that point, not knowing what she wanted to do next or if she even wanted to be in WWE anymore. During that time, Cena would offer her advice, saying she needs to “stop being perfect and own who she is.” That resonated with Charlotte. The Queen would further expound that she appreciated that he believed in her, and exclaimed that she wouldwin the John Cena Classic and become the John Cena Classic Champion.

Cena would express his gratitude, saying he’d go over his time, but he doesn’t care. When he was chasing 17, conversations started about who would break it eventually with 18, and Cena knew that it would be Charlotte sooner rather than later.

The Last Word on More SmackDown Stars Getting into the John Cena Classic

This opening segment between Cena and Charlotte was extremely heartfelt, and most can tell that they let her speak her mind and pour her heart out, making it a very effective promo. It’s more than likely they had points to hit, but they both went off script in the best way possible. Some might not be a fan of this, but the match-up potential between Flair and the best and brightest WWE has to offer will be amazing.

The John Cena Classic is shaping up to be an amazing collection of dream matches nobody thought they would ever get. The first week of recruitment for Cena has been extremely successful, and we can’t wait for the field to be set in the coming weeks leading up to the huge tournament in Orlando.