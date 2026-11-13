Photo Credit: WWE | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Michael Joseph Sugue, Manager

The WWE SmackDown results for November 13, 2026, are locked and loaded, as this Friday night will be a big one with John Cena returning to Friday nights and, hopefully, handing out a couple of invites to the most worthy Blue Brand stars to compete in the John Cena Classic. On top of that, it’s #TiffyTime once again as Tiffany Stratton capitalized on the opportunity last Saturday night to become a two-time champion.

We will also deal with the huge fallout from WWE Crown Jewel 2026 come this Friday night. It’s a really exciting week-ender for the WWE Universe, so let’s just get right into it. Here are the LIVE WWE SmackDown results for November 13th, 2026. Let’s run it down.

Live Venue – Where Is SmackDown Tonight?:

WWE SmackDown on November 13th, 2026, will be live from the Amerant Bank Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Broadcast Details – WWE SmackDown Time Tonight, November 13, 2026?

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) – Account for Daylight Saving Time / 7 p.m. Central Time (CT) /

8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) – Account for Daylight Saving Time / 7 p.m. Central Time (CT) / Channel: The USA Network

The USA Network Streaming: Netflix internationally, with early feed available in select markets; Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu+ Live TV for U.S. streaming

Read More: How to Watch WWE In Every Country It’s Available

WWE SmackDown Tonight – Match Card & Segments (11/13/26):

John Cena Returns to SmackDown to Discuss the John Cena Classic

Tiffany Stratton Returns to SmackDown as the new WWE Women’s Champion

Jacy Jayne vs. Charlotte Flair

Finn Balor vs. Gunther

WWE Tag Team Championship Match: MFT (c) vs. Bakusai

Damian Priest vs. Axiom

Expected but Not Announced:

Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn Discusses His Battle with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2026

Chelsea Green Speaks on Losing the WWE Women’s Title

Cody Rhodes Talks About WWE Crown Jewel 2026 and Team USA at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026

WWE SmackDown Results (11/13/26):

The Champ Is Here

To kick off this round of WWE SmackDown in the best way possible, John Cena returns to Friday nights! Cena was extremely elated to be here and announced the next entrant into the John Cena Classic, which turned out to be Charlotte Flair. The two would share an extremely heartfelt exchange before the conversation ended.

WWE Tag Team Championship Match

After waging war over the last few weeks, Bakusai challenges MFT for the WWE Tag Team Championship to begin the action. As you would expect, this was an extremely physical way to begin SmackDown. MFT and Bakusai went back-and-forth. MFT would get a bit of an advantage after isolating Kyoki. But when Shinsuke Nakamura got into the match, it was all but done. Kyoki would hit a Baseball Slide on Haku on the outside, sending the legend into Talla Tonga.

Nakamura would duck a Cutthroat attempt and Kinshasa. Bakusai was all but guaranteed to be the #AndNEW WWE Tag Team Champion. Unfortunately, the War Raiders would attack Nakamura, leading to the match being thrown out. Erik and Ivar would wreck shop, destroying everyone, and hitting Nakamura with Ragnarok to finish this huge statement.

Damian Priest vs. Axiom

After destroying Nathan Frazer, Damian Priest takes on a vengeful Axiom one-on-one as the WWE SmackDown results roll on. Axiom put on a better effort, making use of his speed advantage with a bunch of leg kicks. Unfortunately, slapping Priest straight in the face would enrage the former world champion, and he would get socked by a straight right hand and a head-bashing lariat. Axiom would try to get out of a Razor’s Edge attempt, only for Priest to clock him again, hit the Razor’s Edge, and notch another win.

Priest would turn his attention to Frazer and hit a South of Heaven Chokeslam, laying out Axiom.

Backstage:

Fatal Influence would confront John Cena himself about not being invited to the John Cena Classic.

Sami Zayn Speaks

Accompanied by Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn would speak, with a mix of praises and boos showering him. For those who aren’t with him, he would refer to them as “b*tch a*s” haters and ask for those who adore him and were present to “ride or die” with Sami Zayn. After his amazing performance against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2026, Zayn would gloat; that’s before Kevin Owens would come in and spoil his party.

Owens talked about the “ride or die” fans of Zayn, claiming he was the first to believe in him, and he’s extremely proud of him and that he deserves it. That said, he was the reason he was out for 17 months, and there’s no two ways about it: he doesn’t just want to take the Undisputed WWE Title off of Sami; he needs to. Gargano would come to the defense of Zayn, saying he needs to back off the man who believed in Johnny. Gargano would blindside Owens and beat him down.

Sami would exit the ring, leaving Johnny to take down K.O. Kevin would get his bearings and hit Gargano with a Stunner. Owens would get on the mic and reiterate that Zayn’s title reign is on borrowed time and he’s going to be the one to end it.

Jacy Jayne vs. Charlotte Flair

Two of the newest invitees to the John Cena Classic, Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne and Charlotte Flair, give us a little preview of the tournament next on the WWE SmackDown results. Energized by their invite to the JCC, the two would go at it. Jayne looked like she was on the verge of finishing this off, with Fatal Influence running distractions for her. Fortunately, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley would run interference, evening the odds.

Flair would hit a picture-perfect Moonsault for a near-fall and followed it up with a Figure-Eight Leg Lock attempt, only for Jayne to get out of it. Flair would get her bearings back and ascend up the top rope. Reid and Henley would interfere, leading to Bliss and Paxley taking them out. All hell would break loose, but in the middle of all this, Flair spotted the opportunity and hit Natural Selection for the win. Said hell breaking loose would lead to two WWE Monday Night Raw stars joining the battle and declaring “WarGames!” against Fatal Influence and Jade Cargill and her Baddies.

New Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton Speaks

The new WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton would gloat, saying that everything is right with the world again since #TiffyTime is now. Former champion and 2026 Women’s Crown Jewel Champion Chelsea Green would rush in and confront her, asking her why she did it. Stratton would say she just corrected a mistake. Green would hold her head up high, saying she would still go down in history as WWE Women’s and Women’s Crown Jewel Champion, and that’s more than enough.

Green demanded her Women’s Crown Jewel Championship ring back, with Stratton throwing it down. Green would take exception and beat Stratton down to the ground. As Chelsea got her ring back, Stratton would blast her and return the favor, laying out her former best friend.

Backstage:

We saw Team Mexico captain Rey Mysterio unveil his newest member to Team USA members Cody Rhodes and CM Punk for their Classic Five-on-Five Survivor Series Elimination Match.

Gunther vs. Finn Balor

The WWE SmackDown results for November 13, 2026 wrap up with the main event between Finn Balor and Gunther. Balor made it clear that the “Demon” he brought back during Halloween was not going to be present, and he can take care of Gunther on his own. Unfortunately, he could have, but Gunther doesn’t play by the rules. Late in the match, Balor would hit Coup de Grace and try to follow up to pin Gunther. But one moment would change everything. As Balor was finishing things off, Gunther would push him into the referee.

As the WWE official was reeling, Gunther would chop Balor’s back and hit him with a low blow behind the ref’s back. Before we know it, Gunther would end WWE SmackDown with another win on his belt.

WWE SmackDown Post-Show Review (11/13/26):

This week’s SmackDown was not bad, because it set up amazing things for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026. We now have our women’s WarGames Match, as well as rounding out the field for the Classic Five-on-Five Survivor Series Elimination Match. The opening promo between John Cena and Charlotte Flair was very heartwarming in a lot of ways, as the two clearly shot from the hip. A lot of good things went on this week, but that was outside of the ring.

Apart from the Flair and Jayne match that was pretty solid, everything felt rush, thus landing flat. Again, this is a trend with WWE as they build up to a Premium Live Event. Sadly, this is another SmackDown thrown to the wolves to set up Survivor Series. Hopefully, as the picture becomes clearer for the event, we get back on track as far as in-ring product goes during Friday nights.

That’s all for REAL-TIME WWE SmackDown results for the November 13, 2026 show, as they happened from the Amerant Bank Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.