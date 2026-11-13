Credit: WWE | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Marilee Gallagher, Manager

Following his impressive promo on Raw this past Monday, many fans are optimistic about new Intercontinental Champion Ethan Page’s title reign. However, the main source of lingering doubt is WWE’s ongoing struggle to book its recent heel champions effectively.

Notable examples include Raquel Rodriguez’s current Women’s Intercontinental Championship run, which has reached 109 days with just one successful title defense, and Liv Morgan’s previous Women’s World Title reign, where she went 105 days before her first defense.

Most recently, fans witnessed Bron Breakker and Austin Theory hold the World Tag Team Championship for 124 days, only to lose the titles in their very first defense against Je’Von Evans and Penta at Crown Jewel.

While many fans fear Page’s reign will also suffer from stagnant progression and a lack of title defenses, a couple of key reasons suggest the opposite.

First, his past NXT runs suggest otherwise. During his 86-day NXT Championship reign, he defended the title three times, while his 273-day NXT North American Championship reign included five successful defenses.

While those numbers were impressive for a heel champion, his run as Intercontinental Champion has the potential to be even better. With Rey Fenix becoming the number one contender this past Monday, it appears WWE is moving quickly to get Page defending the belt.

With WWE already making clear efforts to ensure Ethan Page is an active, defending champion unlike many of his heel counterparts, we’ve rounded up the ideal opponents he should defend against to make sure his title reign is a complete success. Let’s dive in!

5 Challengers for the Intercontinental Championship “All Ego” Ethan Page Must Watch Out For

Rey Mysterio

We kick off our list with Rey Mysterio: someone Page has had recent run-ins with who would serve as a great early test for “All Ego.”

With the two holding a 1-1 record against each other, a potential rubber match becomes all the more exciting. Given Mysterio’s track record of delivering high-quality matches, there’s no reason to believe this bout would disappoint.

A trilogy match offers huge upside for both competitors. A win for Mysterio adds one final title to his resume during what could be the closing chapter of his legendary career. On the flip side, a victory for Page would immediately legitimize his reign, allowing him to boast that he defeated a Hall of Famer and Grand Slam Champion twice.

Dragon Lee

Next on the list is Dragon Lee, another rival who has traded blows with Ethan Page in recent months. Lee defeated Page in a singles match on the August 31 episode of Raw, earning an Intercontinental Championship opportunity against then-champion Chad Gable.

Given their last encounter, Lee can easily point to his victory over Page to argue he deserves a title shot against “All Ego.” After all, if he beat him once, he can certainly do it again.

History aside, Dragon Lee has arguably been one of WWE’s best in-ring performers this year. Whether looking at his standout singles bout against Chad Gable in Mexico City or their thrilling triple threat alongside Rey Mysterio, Lee has repeatedly proven to be a reliable show stealer.

Chad Gable

Next up is the very person Ethan Page defeated to become Intercontinental Champion: Chad Gable. This past Monday’s promo segment made it clear that Gable has no intention of moving on from the Intercontinental Title picture just yet.

In fact, things quickly became personal after Page brought up Gable’s family, which Gable naturally took offense to. A potential rematch between the two could be far more story-driven, with that family dynamic injecting real emotional weight.

Similar to Mysterio, Gable and Page share a 1-1 record against each other, making a rubber match feel all the more compelling. Given how personal things got this past Monday on Raw, a rematch between these two would be a perfect fit for a PLE, perhaps taking it a step further with a brutal Street Fight stipulation.

EK Prosper

While including EK Prosper on this list might seem like a head-scratcher – and perhaps an unlikely option – pitting him against Page would be a bold and genuinely smart move on WWE’s part.

Last year, Sami Zayn issued an open challenge for the United States Championship that was answered by Je’Von Evans. The two went on to have an incredible match, laying the groundwork that helped fast-track Evans to the main roster. Page and Prosper could easily recreate that same kind of star-making moment.

If WWE wants to keep investing in younger talent, there is no better opportunity – or performer – than Prosper. At just 25 years old, he has already delivered a string of stellar matches this year alone.

Highlights include his thrilling clash with Rey Fenix for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship on August 25, followed more recently by his hard-fought NXT North American Championship challenge against Jackson Drake on October 27.

There are a few clear reasons why Prosper answering a potential challenge would be a great decision. First, it brings back something that feels rare in modern WWE: the element of surprise.

Secondly, it underscores that despite Page’s arrogant on-screen persona, a match like this would show that he has a genuine backstage commitment to showcasing and putting over up-and-coming talent.

Je’Von Evans

Last but certainly not least is the man we believe will ultimately dethrone Ethan Page as Intercontinental Champion, perhaps at WrestleMania 43: Je’Von Evans. Evans has put together an incredible rookie year on the main roster, competing in both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber while standing out in major ladder matches at WrestleMania and Money in the Bank.

On top of all those accomplishments, he also captured his first gold in WWE, becoming one half of the World Tag Team Champions alongside Penta.

One compelling reason why Evans not only belongs on this list, but should be the one to dethrone Page, is the history they share from their days on NXT.

It was none other than Evans who pinned Page to become NXT Champion at NXT Heatwave 2024. Their personal animosity later boiled over in a brutal New York City Street Fight at NXT Roadblock in March 2025, where Evans managed to even the score with a victory over Page.

A potential Intercontinental Title showdown between these two could draw on their deep history, blending it with Evans’ mission to accomplish what he couldn’t a year earlier at WrestleMania: becoming Intercontinental Champion.

The Last Word on Why This Title Reign Must Succeed

As mentioned earlier, far too many heel champions in WWE have suffered from poor booking after winning their titles.

The sad reality is that many wrestlers cast as villains have been booked to treat their title belt like a souvenir, rather than a prize that’s constantly on the line.

Even with WWE’s recent track record of mishandling heel champions, there are several early signs that should give fans genuine reason to believe Ethan Page won’t suffer the same fate.

If the company builds on the foundation it laid out this past Monday while featuring even a few of the opponents on our list, Page’s title reign will be one defined by success rather than failure.