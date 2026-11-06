WWE SmackDown Tonight (11/6/26) – SPOILER-FREE, Time, Card, What to Expect

Photo Credit: WWE | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Michael Joseph Sugue, Manager

WWE SmackDown tonight, November 6, 2026, will be the date that CM Punk and Kevin Owens finally do this thing as they go one-on-one in a No-Holds-Barred Match to finally settle the score once and for all. On top of that, we have the “Archer of Infamy” looking to add another victim to his list as Fraxiom laid down the challenge. The question remains: will it be Nathan Frazer or Axiom stepping up tonight?

We’re only one night away from the next big WWE Premium Live Event: WWE Crown Jewel 2026. That said, the main event for WWE SmackDown tonight is already on the level of a show-ender at the “Grandest Stage of them All.” Without further ado, here’s what you can expect from WWE SmackDown tonight, SPOILER-FREE. Let’s run it down.

Where is WWE SmackDown Tonight? (11/6/26):

WWE SmackDown on November 6th, 2026, will be live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

WWE SmackDown Rundown (11/6/26) – What to Expect:

Thus far, WWE has announced two matches, with one of them being up in the air. Let’s begin with Damian Priest against Fraxiom, or at least one of them. Priest absolutely mauled R-Truth a few weeks ago. It was so bad that the WWE official handling the match had to stop it extremely early on, with Truth sustaining a scary injury at the hands of his former WWE Tag Team Championship partner.

Fortunately for him, Nathan Frazer and Axiom had Truth’s back and rushed to his side before Damian could do any further damage. On last week’s SmackDown, Priest was confronted by the former NXT Tag Team Champions, who said that what he did was messed up, and they’re out to avenge their friend. Priest made it clear he doesn’t care who challenges him; he’ll do what he did to R-Truth to either of them.

Priest has turned over a new leaf recently, and it seems like it’s working. Damian Priest has restored the aura that once surrounded him, and that led to him becoming WWE World Heavyweight Champion. We know Frazer and Axiom will put up a fight. That said, Priest is on a warpath that not even both of them could fight.

We expect a good effort, but Priest will already be looking past them.

As for the other match announced tonight, the main event of the evening, CM Punk takes on Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match. The WWE Universe has been beaten over the head with the fact that Punk and K.O. do not like each other. As such, we expect nothing but an absolute war on our hands, in one of the most famous venues in the world as we speak.

Punk got the first shot in when he defeated Kevin to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship, bringing a wealth of momentum into this fight. Owens, on the other hand, was also somewhat the cause of CM Punk losing that very title a few months ago.

These two have gone out of their respective ways to sabotage each other. Now, there’s no other option but to beat the living toss out of each other to prove who’s the better man. Whatever happens on SmackDown tonight, we feel like the final chapter between CM Punk and Kevin Owens has yet to be written.

We are one day away from WWE Crown Jewel 2026, and it seems like the party is starting early with this stellar main event. That’s all for SmackDown tonight!

If you want to know what’s going down already, you can access these to catch up on the upcoming November 6, 2026 episode of SmackDown:

WWE SmackDown Tonight Time (11/6/26):

Start Time : 8:00 PM EST/EDT / 7:00 PM CST/CDT / 6:00 PM MST/MDT / 5:00 PM PST/PDT / 4:00 PM AKST/AKDT / 2:00 PM HST

: 8:00 PM EST/EDT / 7:00 PM CST/CDT / 6:00 PM MST/MDT / 5:00 PM PST/PDT / 4:00 PM AKST/AKDT / 2:00 PM HST Channel/Streaming Service: The USA Network (United States) + Netflix (Internationally)

Read More: How to Watch WWE In Every Country It’s Available

WWE SmackDown Card Tonight (11/6/26):

No Holds Barred Match: CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens

Damian Priest vs. Axiom or Nathan Frazer

Expected but Not Announced: