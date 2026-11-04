WWE Crown Jewel 2026: 3 Potential Finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

Photo Credit: WWE | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Michael Joseph Sugue, Manager

Despite the geopolitical uncertainties, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 will take place as scheduled this Saturday in Riyadh. As has become the staple in recent years, the PLE will feature two Champion vs. Champion matches for the titular championships. On the women’s side of things, the Women’s World Champion, Liv Morgan, will battle WWE Women’s Champion, Chelsea Green.

The Men’s Crown Jewel Championship is more intriguing, with a rich background story. World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will face Sami Zayn, the WWE Champion. The Last Real Good Guy was an instrumental player in Reigns’ record-setting World Championship run as The Honorary Uce of The Bloodline.

As fans will recall, their friendship ended with Sami Zayn’s betrayal at Royal Rumble 2023. Over the past few weeks, both men have brought up the past, and it could play a significant role in the outcome of their match this weekend. At first glance, one could dismiss this as a simple victory for The OTC.

However, the reigning WWE Champion has been portrayed as a credible threat. In fact, Zayn Helluva-kicked Reigns to close RAW this past week. Hence, anything can happen. On that note, let’s look at three potential finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

#3. Roman Reigns Defeats Sami Zayn Clean at WWE Crown Jewel 2026

Although he heavily relied on The Bloodline in his previous World Championship reign, Roman Reigns’ current World Heavyweight Title run has gone quite differently. The OTC has defeated all of his opponents without any outside interference from his family. The list of challengers is impressive: Jacob Fatu, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Penta, and LA Knight have fallen to Reigns.

WWE could continue this theme at WWE Crown Jewel 2026. When Reigns and Zayn battled each other at Elimination Chamber 2023, there was plenty of outside interference, and The OTC narrowly escaped with the win. This time around, he could earn a convincing win over The Last Real Good Guy.

In this scenario, the contest will be a good, old-fashioned wrestling match. It will certainly be competitive, and Zayn will get a few near-falls. However, in the end, The OTC would land the Spear to add another victim to his list.

#2. Sami Zayn Rolls Roman Reigns Up for a Massive Upset Win

Let’s be honest. Very few people expect Sami Zayn to defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2026. The OTC has been booked as the more dominant champion. Furthermore, The Last Real Good Guy got one over Reigns on RAW, suggesting that the final outcome may not be in his favor.

However, WWE could pull a swerve. They already pulled a massive one earlier this year when Zayn rolled up Cody Rhodes to win his first WWE Championship. The roll-up has worked well for The Last Real Good Guy, especially on home soil in Saudi Arabia. Thus, he could roll-up Reigns for the three-count at WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

This finish kills two birds with one stone. First, it adds credibility to Zayn’s WWE Championship reign and makes him look like a big deal. Furthermore, it also protects Reigns in defeat.

#1. The 946 Costs Roman Reigns the Match Against Sami Zayn

Survivor Series: WarGames is a few weeks away, and WWE could use the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship match to build towards the Men’s WarGames clash. While Sami Zayn is certainly an obstacle for Roman Reigns, Royce Keys and the 946 have made life miserable for Reigns and The Bloodline.

They have used the number’s game to their advantage. This past week on RAW, Cruz Montana joined the 946, making the faction more formidable and dangerous. The 946 have already announced their entry, and they could deepen their conflict with The OTC at WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

Reigns could be closing in on the win when Royce Keys and his faction emerge at ringside. Solo Sikoa and The Usos rush out to confront them, triggering a massive brawl. Amid the chaos, Roman becomes distracted, allowing Sami to capitalize with a Helluva Kick and steal the victory.