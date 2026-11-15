Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up next to quarterback Mac Jones (10) before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - David Latham, Managing Editor

After being the subject of trade discussions again this season, in the latest San Francisco 49ers rumors, the team could lose veteran QB Mac Jones after the 2026 campaign. While the Minnesota Vikings re-acquired veteran Kirk Cousins, the team considered the former first-round pick out of Alabama. The former 2021 draft selection became a popular trade candidate following an impressive 2025 season, finishing with 2,151 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. Unfortunately for the Vikings, the asking price was too “high,” and the team instead traded for Cousins.

The 49ers were still looking for a second-round pick and more in exchange for the 28-year-old signal-caller. Per reports, it was not the first time the Vikings and 49ers had held discussions on the veteran QB. Since 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan views Jones as a high-caliber starter, he remains under Brock Purdy, who’s having his best season this year.

However, the 49ers will need to let him go at some point, right? San Francisco is likely a Super Bowl contender despite its offensive injuries. The former New England Patriot is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason and could most likely leave if the 49ers win a ring.

49ers Rumors: $8M Vet Likely to Opt New Deal; Seek 2027 Free Agency

Facing Reality

After all, the 28-year-old wants to start. After leading the 49ers for 11 games, finishing 5-3, he’s expected to attract plenty of interested suitors.

If he stays in San Francisco for another year, it could diminish his free-agent value. The former first-rounder hasn’t attempted a pass this season, but could do so right before the upcoming postseason.

If he succeeds, his value could skyrocket, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the 49ers convince the QB to remain in San Francisco. However, these interested suitors could pay big bucks to the former Pro Bowler.

Potential Destinations

5. Indianapolis Colts

With one deal left on his contract, veteran QB Daniel Jones could seek a trade after a rough 2026 campaign. The Indianapolis Colts are entering a rebuild era, especially after trading Josh Downs and Keenan Allen while having fired former GM Chris Ballard. Indianapolis will need to start from scratch, but could have its franchise saved by Mac Jones. He could immediately start come Week One of the 2027 season.

4. Minnesota Vikings

Despite re-acquiring Kirk Cousins, the Minnesota Vikings will likely draft a quarterback next year. The Vikings haven’t had a true franchise signal-caller since Sam Darnold, who left to win the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. Minnesota has a dominant defense, but is one proven leader away from a ring. Perhaps, Jones could save the organization, pairing with a star-studded wide receiver like Justin Jefferson.

3. Baltimore Ravens

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens intend to give QB Lamar Jackson another deal, but that could change after the 2026 season. While Jackson has a trade clause in his current contract, the team could refuse to give him a new deal. If so, the Ravens might be forced to trade Jackson. With the veteran under contract through the 2027 season, the Ravens could sign Jones to a blockbuster deal.

2. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have one of the worst quarterback rooms in football. Despite signing Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year deal, he hasn’t proven himself or stayed healthy. Atlanta hasn’t had a franchise QB since Matt Ryan. Jones isn’t no Ryan, but he might be their best option next offseason. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski may not be the right fit for the former first-round pick, but could excel anyways.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Ultimately, Jones joining Head Coach Sean McVay is likely imminent. The two have the mindset to win a Super Bowl together if Matthew Stafford retires after the 2026 season. The Los Angeles Rams don’t look like a contender this season, but could drastically change if the former first-rounder heads here.