Oct 25, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) makes a catch in front of Miami Dolphins safety Zayne Anderson (23) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-I… | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Michael Zimmelman, Editor

Garrett Wilson has shown one thing throughout his career, and that’s commitment. Every team could use a wide receiver like him. Fortunately, he’s wearing New York Jets green and white, which he intends to do in the foreseeable future.

The NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone with some major moves from top contenders. The Buffalo Bills added safety Amani Hooker to their secondary. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, realizing his destiny, became the latest Monster of the Midway for the Chicago Bears. The Jacksonville Jaguars are shooting for the moon after acquiring defensive tackle Jordan Davis and safety Jessie Bates III. Thankfully for New York, Garrett Wilson wasn’t among those wearing a new uniform this season. Despite interest from contenders for a Garrett Wilson trade, the Jets wide receiver remains in New Jersey.

This time of year, deals are hypothesized, understandably, to see what can be an impactful midseason transaction. While being surprisingly quiet compared to last season, New York general manager Darren Mougey watched it come and go, only gaining a 2029 sixth-round pick from the Detroit Lions for Jets safety Andre Cisco via trade. But the fact that Garrett Wilson has been dedicated to helping to turn the Jets around should be commended. For better or worse, he wants to see this through till the end.

Garrett Wilson Is Committed to the Jets After the Trade Deadline

Entering year five of his career, Garrett Wilson is still waiting for it all to come together for his team. The top-10 pick in 2022 showed how talented he is for years. On one of the worst teams and under some of the worst circumstances for a young career to begin, Wilson persevered. Imagine coming into the league as a young wide receiver to a first-time defensive-minded coach and an inexperienced offensive coordinator? Along with an in-over-his-head, year-two starting quarterback? After that season, you’ll have a new offensive coordinator each year, another inexperienced defensive-minded head coach, and a knee injury that costs you 10 games in 2025. Oh, and almost 10 starting quarterbacks you have to build instant chemistry with.

That’s a minimal summary of what Garrett Wilson has been dealt with since entering the league. Yet he remains productive. Multiple 1,000-yard seasons. He’s tied with Dallas Cowboys George Pickens for first downs this year. More yards per catch than Ja’Marr Chase. More receiving yards than Davante Adams in 2026, too. The Jets may be 2-7, but that’s to no fault of Garrett Wilson’s. The addition of quarterback Geno Smith has had him playing well this year. He might not be on fans’ top-10 lists, but general managers around the league have noticed.

Jets & Garrett Wilson Turned Down Trade Offers from Chiefs and 49ers

The trade deadline will always be an important moment during the regular season. It’s the last opportunity for teams to address needs as they make their playoff pushes. In fact, two contenders inquired about Garrett Wilson’s availability. First, the San Francisco 49ers, who currently sit atop the NFC West at 7-1. Despite their high-powered offense led by the trio of quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey, and tight end George Kittle, they remain in need of wide receiver help while Mike Evans recovers.

Followed by the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite missing the playoffs last season, Kansas City remains a contender after quarterback Patrick Mahomes received help from offseason addition running back Kenneth Walker III. However, if the Chiefs look for a fifth Super Bowl, they need more from their wide receivers this year as Mahomes gets back in rhythm. Which is why they sought out Wilson to join their offense and help keep pace with the Denver Broncos in the AFC West.

Either destination would have been a fantastic spot for Garrett Wilson’s outlook. Two well-respected offensive minds as head coaches: Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan. Two very talented quarterbacks to play with. With each team supporting a top-10 scoring defense as well. It’s a gold ticket to his first playoff appearance. That Garrett Wilson turned down. Which was a massive win for the Jets future.

Garrett Wilson’s Support Helps an Underwhelming Trade Deadline

Along with the Jets turning it down, Garrett Wilson would be involved in some way if a trade were to go down. But fortunately enough for the fanbase, he is committed to making it work with four years remaining on his deal. Keeping Wilson is a major win not only for 2026, but also for the Jets offseason plans.

With the fifth-year wide receiver joining rookie Omar Cooper Jr., Adonai Mitchell, paired with the young tight end duo of Kenyon Sadiq and Mason Taylor, the Jets offense has explosive options in their passing game. Add in the running back duo of Breece Hall and Braelon Allen, being paired with a consistent offensive line, the foundation is there for a great offense. Now the key will be rounding things out with a long-term quarterback and a better defense.

The bad news is, the Jets failed to add more immediate draft picks after standing pat sans Andre Cisco to the Lions trade. Despite rumors of potential Wilson, Hall, or even edge rusher Will McDonald IV or cornerback Nahshon Wright. While it would be more helpful, the Jets enter their most important offseason in the 21st century in 2027.

Jets Need to Reward Garrett Wilson’s commitment by Building a True Contender

Because Garrett Wilson wants to make it work, the Jets can’t afford to squander this offseason. As of this writing, the Jets currently own the fourth, sixth, and 13th overall picks in the 2027 Draft. Three top-15 draft picks are a monumental opportunity to boost your chances for success.

A potential long-term starting quarterback. An interception-generating outside cornerback who can boost the turnover ratio. A prolific edge rusher to pair opposite David Bailey, or a big defensive tackle to pair next to T’Vondre Sweat on the interior. Even a potential long-term successor for Demario Davis to mold at linebacker. Landing two long-term defensive starters and a franchise quarterback to join Bailey, Cooper, and Sadiq would be six high-upside first-round picks within the last two seasons.

With over $80 million in cap space, the Jets can add substantial talent this offseason. The opportunity is there to pair this young offensive talent with the right coaching staff. If it works out, New York could finally be on the cusp of playing meaningful playoff football in January for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The Last Word

Garrett Wilson could have either stayed in Kansas City to become a Chief or be on his way to California as a 49er if he agreed to a trade. Instead, he and the Jets chose for him to remain in New Jersey to help right the ship long-term. It’s admirable how dedicated he remains in wanting to make it work with the team.

Now it’s the Jets turn to make sure they surround him with a contender. Whether or not Aaron Glenn is retained as head coach, the Jets are very fortunate to have tools at their disposal to help change for the better this offseason. Whether or not it happens remains to be seen. But to keep a talent like Wilson around for the foreseeable future, it’s a step in the right direction.

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Main Photo: [Robert Deutsch] – Reuters Connect