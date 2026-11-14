Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) searches to pass the ball with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, during NFL Colts mandatory mini camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in … | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Michael Zimmelman, Editor

In the latest Indianapolis Colts rumors, the offensive roster will look different for the remainder of the 2026 season, which veteran Daniel Jones isn’t thrilled about. Despite star running back Jonathan Taylor remaining in Indianapolis, the Colts traded wide receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen. These were arguably the heart and soul of Jones’ offense, who saw a ton of success with them both. However, with them gone, the veteran will need to lean on a returning Alec Pierce and a younger pass-catching group.

“I mean, honestly, you’re not happy to see it, right?” Jones told reporters (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). “You’re a player and you’re going out there competing and doing everything you can to win games. So you’re not happy to see a lot of those decisions, and—but like I said, it’s outside of our control, and our job is to play, be prepared, and play well. So, like I said, we got a lot of trust in the guys coming into those spots, and we’ll be ready to go.”

Selected as a first-round pick, the former long-time Giant is entering the final year of his contract, which he signed this past offseason for $88 million. While he could play out his deal, the veteran may want out.

Colts Rumors: Top $88M Pick May Demand Trade After Latest Comments

The Speculation Continues

After the Colts’ 2-6 start, the team considered trading the veteran QB before the now-past Nov. 10 deadline. Indianapolis was already in a position to rebuild after losing to a then-winless Titans. The Colts fired former general manager Chris Ballard that same week.

Indianapolis was fielding offers for the former first-rounder who led this offense to a 7-1 start last year before suffering a season-ending injury. Former long-time Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers took over the reins and tried to get the offense in the postseason, but failed to put them in the driver’s seat.

The former Giant was already expected to be a free agent last offseason after initially signing a one-year deal with the Colts last year. However, Indianapolis gave him another opportunity, which the Colts probably regret. Now, the veteran is upset and may call it quits in Indianapolis and demand a trade after the 2026 season.

Potential Fits:

5. Arizona Cardinals

Having veteran Jacoby Brissett traded, the Arizona Cardinals are down to Gardner Minshew and former 2026 pick Carson Beck. The Cardinals have their future starter, but will need a veteran if Minshew leaves. Jones may want to start, but might have to wait to prove himself in Arizona. The Cardinals aren’t a contender, but the former Giant could revive his career there.

4. Carolina Panthers

Meanwhile, QB Bryce Young is in the driver’s seat of a new contract, but the postseason may decide that. If the Carolina Panthers are one and done, the team may explore other options and opt against extending the young quarterback. The Panthers have veteran Kenny Pickett under a one-year deal, but he will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason. If he leaves, and Jones is available, the two could agree to a one-year contract.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

With veteran Kirk Cousins traded back to Minnesota, former first-rounder Fernando Mendoza has large shoes to fill. Mendoza is the unquestioned starter, but that could change after the 2026 season. The Las Vegas Raiders brought him and Cousins in for a reason. If he can’t get the Raiders into winning category, they could be interested in Jones.

2. Los Angeles Rams

In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams aren’t looking like a contender this season. After losing Puka Nacua to injured reserve and the team dealing with multiple injuries, veteran QB Matthew Stafford may seriously consider retirement. The veteran considered it last year and could finally call it quits. The Rams drafted Ty Simpson, but could bring in Jones as competition.

1. Atlanta Falcons

Probably one of the best landing spots for an unproven quarterback, with the Atlanta Falcons likely to sign a new signal-caller. The Falcons rolled the dice on Tua Tagovailoa this past offseason, who hasn’t stayed consistent or healthy. Michael Penix Jr. returned from his season-ending injury last year, taking over for Tagovailoa, who also dealt with injuries himself. The Falcons will need to go back to the drawing board and could seriously consider Jones.