| Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Sue Levine, Editor

The Seattle Seahawks acquired All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson on Tuesday, Oct. 27th, 2026, to bolster the team’s offensive line. It’s the only deal that the team made at the NFL trade deadline.

Quenton Nelson Gives 100% Effort On and Off the Field

The Indianapolis Colts, who have lost three straight and sit at 2-7 in the NFL’s AFC South, will receive Seattle’s third-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and a subsequent fifth-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft. NFL’s Kevin Patra grades the Seahawks’ acquisition of Nelson an A, noting that the eight-time Pro Bowl guard is still playing at a Hall of Fame level. He is versatile, can open up holes in the run game, is a weapon as a puller, and is superior as a pass protector. The consensus is that NFL analysts viewed the trade as a major win for Seattle.

The impact and difference Quenton Nelson will have on the team

Nelson, drafted sixth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Colts, has been widely regarded as an impact player since entering the league, where he received first-team All-Pro honours for his first three seasons and then was named second-team All-Pro three times.

The reigning Super Bowl champions winning Super Bowl LX believe that with the acquisition of Nelson it will provide stability to the offensive line as the nine-year NFL veteran has only missed four games at left guard due to an ankle injury sustained in 2021.

Even though the left guard missed practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11th, due to issues from a knee injury that required minor surgery, according to Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald, per John Boyle, Seahawks.com’s Senior Reporter. This was first reported on Friday, Nov. 6th. He didn’t play in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. According to Boyle, the Seahawks head coach said in an injury update: “He’s week-to-week at this point.”

The 30-year-old and native of Holmdel, NJ, who played high school football at Red Bank Catholic School in Red Bank, NJ, played every offensive snap in his Seahawks debut against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 2nd.

Despite the injury concerns surrounding Nelson, Boyle reported that his teammates feel that the eight-time Pro-Bowler and six-time All-Pro brings a great sense of character and will help with the overall team chemistry, according to Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks safety, who played collegiately with the left guard at the University of Notre Dame.

The team brings in a player who has not allowed a sack in 275 pass-block snaps and has a 2.2 per cent pressure rate this 2026-2027 NFL season, according to Pro Football Reference.

Love continued the high praise around his teammate who wears #53 on the gridiron and emphasized his overall impact in the locker room and on the field, according to Brian Nemhauser, Seattle Seahawks’ blogger on X. Due to the injury, the first- and second-team All-Pro left guard is set to make way for second-year guard Grey Zabel to take his position on the Seahawks’ offensive line and Anthony Bradford at right guard returns to the starting lineup at right guard per Heavy.com’s Duncan Day.

Last Word on NFL

The Seahawks sit second in the NFC West with a record of 5-4 after a 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 of the NFL calendar at home at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 8th.

The defending Super Bowl champions travel to Las Vegas in Week 10 as they play on Sunday afternoon football with the start time at 1:05 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, on Nov. 15th. With Kirk Cousins being traded to the Minnesota Vikings at the NFL trade deadline, it provides rookie Fernando Mendoza with an opportunity to start as the Las Vegas Raiders’ starting quarterback on Sunday, Nov. 15th. ESPN’s Ryan McFadden reported that, “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “

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