Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Chris Pownall

As the Buffalo Bills enter their Week 10 matchup with the New York Jets, they are looking to solidify themselves as the team to beat in the National Football League this season. Following their Monday Night dominance of the Minnesota Vikings last week, the boys from upstate NY should take another step toward their Super Bowl quest with an easy win.

Led by quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills’ attack looked more well-rounded against the Vikings, as after a melancholy first half, Buffalo pulled away in the second, powered by the ground game. However, the game against the J-E-T-S. will be very different. We should see Allen take to the friendly skies against New York, and he’s likely to put up numbers worthy of a former Most Valuable Player.

Allen has been exceptional this year, and he’s currently the frontrunner to capture that same hardware again. The four-time Pro Bowler has been on fire, completing 66.1% of his passes for 2,057 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

The Jets come into this battle at home underdogs by a little more than a touchdown (+7.5 by most accounts); that’s an astronomically large figure for a divisional rivalry when you’re the guys playing in your own stadium. That says a lot about how much respect Allen, James Cook, and the rest of the Bills have garnered, or it’s a testament to just how bad the Jets are (and have been recently).

There’s a real chance for a Buffalo blowout in this one. The Buffalo Bills are currently putting together one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses in 2026. Currently, the Bills rank No. 1 in the NFL in both scoring and total offensive yards. They are second in touchdowns, and they enter play on Sunday tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the top record in the entire NFL. And quite frankly? If you had to pick the AFC representative for the Big Game in February, the smart money would be to lay a few bills down on Buffalo to be there. In fact, they are many people’s pick to be holding the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the year

What to Expect From Allen and the Offense

The key matchup in this contest will be the Jets’ pass rush against Allen’s ability to throw quickly or extend plays by escaping the pocket. As dominant as he’s been through the air, the 30-year-old gunslinger can scoot, too. He leads all NFL quarterbacks so far this season in rushing yards (285) and rushing touchdowns (9).

The New York defense isn’t riddled with injuries this week. Only linebacker Trevin Wallace is listed as out. However, they haven’t exactly lit the world on fire anyway. They surrender 325.8 yards per game, ranking them 12th in The League. They’re also abhorrent on third down, ranking 26th overall, and they’re tied for 25th in touchdowns allowed. That’s led to the guys from Gotham giving up 24.8 points per game.

In contrast, Buffalo’s defense surrenders 23.4 ppg. So even on that side of the ball, the Bills have an edge over their Week 10 combatants.

And while the Jets may be much stronger against the pass than the run, everyone else in the building knows that, too. With them over-playing Cook to compensate, they are ripe for the picking in fake handoffs and play-action passes. Those are things that Allen and his squad execute better than anyone in the game right now.

Look for Allen to have a multi-touchdown game (likely three, between the ground and the air), and for Buffalo to cruise down Broadway on their way to victory lane. Barring anything crazy happening, Buffalo should win this one by around 10-13 points.

THE LAST WORD

The Buffalo Bills enter their Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets looking to strengthen their position as Super Bowl favorites. Led by MVP candidate Josh Allen, Buffalo boasts the NFL’s top-ranked offense in both scoring and total yardage. Allen has thrown for 2,057 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding a league-leading nine rushing scores. Meanwhile, the struggling Jets surrender 24.8 points per game and have struggled to defend the run and stop opponents on third down.

Despite playing at home, New York enters as a 7.5-point underdog, reflecting the talent gap between these divisional rivals. With Buffalo holding advantages on both sides of the ball, Allen and company appear positioned for a convincing victory, potentially by double digits.

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