Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks down the sideline before a play in the fourth quarter of the NFL International Week 9 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.… | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Chris Pownall

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the hottest quarterbacks in football, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are about to get another reminder of just how dangerous Joe Burrow can be.

The Bengals’ quarterback enters Sunday’s AFC North showdown with 23 touchdown passes, the most in the NFL. He’s also riding a four-game winning streak that has Cincinnati sitting at 6-2, tied with Pittsburgh for first place in the division.

But there’s something else at stake Sunday night. Burrow has an opportunity to accomplish something only a handful of quarterbacks have ever done, and one of those milestones would put him alongside Peyton Manning.

For the Steelers, that’s probably the last thing they want to hear.

Joe Burrow Is Closing In on Rare NFL History

According to the NFL’s official Week 10 preview, Burrow has thrown at least three touchdown passes while recording a passer rating of 115 or higher in four consecutive games.

If he does it again against Pittsburgh, he’ll become just the second quarterback in NFL history to accomplish that feat in five straight games. Russell Wilson is the only other player to do it, accomplishing the feat with Seattle in 2015.

That’s impressive enough, but Burrow has another opportunity.

With four combined passing and rushing touchdowns Sunday, he would join Manning as the only quarterbacks to produce at least four touchdowns in five consecutive games.

Manning accomplished that in 2004, a season in which he threw 49 touchdown passes and won NFL MVP.

The Bengals’ quarterback isn’t just putting up big numbers, either. He’s doing it while Cincinnati is winning football games.

Over his last four appearances, he’s thrown 16 touchdown passes against three interceptions. His latest performance came against Atlanta, where he completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns.

That’s a pretty miserable scouting report for a defense preparing to face him.

Steelers Have Already Seen What Burrow Can Do

Pittsburgh doesn’t need to watch much film to understand the challenge.

When these teams met on September 27th, Burrow threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. The Steelers escaped with a 30-27 victory, but they needed a late defensive play to finish the job.

Now they’ll face a quarterback who has arguably been even better since that afternoon.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged the challenge earlier this week, praising Burrow’s recent play following Cincinnati’s victory over Atlanta.

Pittsburgh does have reasons for optimism. Its defense has helped fuel a four-game winning streak, and the Steelers have already proven they can beat Cincinnati.

However, slowing the Bengals’ quarterback is an entirely different assignment from simply surviving another shootout.

The Bengals have Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins stretching defenses, while Mike Gesicki gives Burrow another dangerous option in the passing game. With that collection of weapons, Pittsburgh can’t afford many mistakes in coverage.

And if the Steelers allow Burrow to get comfortable early, they could spend the rest of the night chasing him on the scoreboard.

The AFC North Race Adds Another Layer

Sunday’s matchup is about considerably more than individual statistics.

Both teams enter at 6-2, meaning the winner takes control of first place in the AFC North. Pittsburgh also has the opportunity to complete a regular-season sweep of Cincinnati.

For Burrow, there’s a chance to erase the frustration of September’s loss while strengthening his MVP case.

For Pittsburgh, there’s an opportunity to remind everyone that the division still runs through the Steelers.

The stakes couldn’t be much higher for a November game.

The Last Word

Burrow doesn’t need to make history Sunday night for the Bengals to win. He simply needs to continue playing the kind of football that has made Cincinnati one of the NFL’s most dangerous offenses.

Still, the possibility of joining Manning or Wilson in the record books makes this matchup particularly intriguing.

The Steelers have already beaten Burrow once this season. Doing it again, with the Bengals quarterback playing some of the best football of his career, might be their toughest assignment yet.

And if Burrow reaches either milestone, Pittsburgh could find itself on the wrong end of a performance people remember long after the AFC North standings change.

More NFL News: