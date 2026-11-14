| Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Michael Roberts, Editor

The Indianapolis Colts are the only NFL team for which Jonathan Taylor has played. Will the star running back spend the remainder of his career in Indy?

After firing general manager Chris Ballard, the Colts are now in rebuilding mode. The team recently traded guard Quenton Nelson, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and the wide receiver duo of Keenan Allen and Josh Downs.

Jonathan Taylor was also expected to be moved at the NFL Trade Deadline. But when it was all said and done, the Colts decided not to trade him.

It’s possible Taylor will get traded during the offseason, though, as the Colts look to add more draft picks for their rebuilding project. But then again, who knows, maybe he’ll finish his career with the team.

Will Jonathan Taylor Spend the Rest of His Career with the Colts?

Jonathan Taylor’s Career Thus Far

Jonathan Taylor was selected by the Colts in the second round (41st overall pick) of the 2020 draft. It didn’t take him long to make a major impact at the next level. Starting 13 games, he rushed for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns during his rookie year.

2021 was clearly Taylor’s best season. He led the league in both rushing yards (1,811) and touchdowns (18), earning him a trip to the Pro Bowl. He finished the season as runner-up for Offensive Player of the Year.

After missing a total of 16 games the following three seasons, Jonathon Taylor played all 17 games in 2025, rushing for 1,585 yards and 18 touchdowns. This season, he has recorded 656 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 161 carries, while also catching 26 passes for 220 yards.

Running Backs Who’ve Played for One Team

In NFL history, it’s rare that a star running back spends their entire career with only one franchise. Legends like Walter Payton and Barry Sanders are perfect examples.

Payton played with the Chicago Bears from 1975 to 1987. “Sweetness” is regarded as one of the greatest running backs of all time, and many would say he was the best ever.

Payton led the Bears to a victory in Super Bowl XX, won an NFL MVP award, was selected to nine Pro Bowls, and was First Team All-Pro five times. Plus, he was the NFL’s all-time leading rusher until Emmitt Smith later broke his record.

Sanders is also one of the greatest running backs the NFL world has ever seen. The former Heisman Trophy winner played with the Detroit Lions from 1989 to 1998. He won an MVP, led the league in rushing four times, and was named a Pro Bowler in each of his 10 seasons.

While Jonathan Taylor isn’t on the same level as Payton and Sanders, he’s still a big-time star. Will he follow suit and play for only one franchise?

The Last Word

Ballard was criticized often for the questionable moves he made and the moves he failed to make. No, trading two first-round picks for Sauce Gardner was certainly not a good idea.

However, Ballard did make a few smart decisions during his tenure in Indianapolis. Perhaps his best move was trading up to draft Jonathan Taylor. While the Colts lost a lot of games during the Ballard Era, just imagine how bad they’d be if they never landed Taylor.

It’s highly unlikely, though, that Taylor will finish his career in the Hoosier State. Again, running backs rarely play for just one franchise.

Even Emmitt Smith, who played 13 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, ended his career with the Arizona Cardinals. And more recently, Derrick Henry joined the Baltimore Ravens after spending his first eight years with the Tennessee Titans.

Look for Jonathan Taylor to get traded this offseason when more buyers will be available and a permanent general manager is in place.

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Main Image: Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images