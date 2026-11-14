Travis Etienne has missed most of the 2026 season with an injury, but the big-money running back is hoping to make his return in Week 10. A first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Clemson product entered the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars but missed his entire rookie season (and the short-lived Urban Meyer Era) to a foot injury. He returned to the field in 2022 and put up two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. After a disappointing 2024, he bounced back with a 1,107-yard season in 2025 that earned him a massive payday from the New Orleans Saints.

Unfortunately, injuries have prevented him from living up to that paycheck. Travis Etienne has appeared in just three games this season, recording 128 yards on 30 attempts with no touchdowns. While he hasn’t played since late September, the running back recently said he hopes to return to the field in Week 10. While nothing is official, it is encouraging that Etienne believes he at least has a chance to suit up against the Carolina Panthers.

Travis Etienne Injury Update: Saints RB Hopes to Play Week 10

The New Orleans Saints are a better team with Travis Etienne on the field, and they could certainly use him down the stretch as they prepare for the playoffs. Despite their underwhelming 3-5 record, New Orleans currently finds themselves tied with the Carolina Panthers for first place in the NFC South. Week 10’s showdown could have direct playoff implications, and this is quitely one of the most important games of the season for the Saints.

With Travis Etienne sidelined, the Saints have had no choice but to direct the rushing attack through Alvin Kamara. At his peak, Kamara was one of the best running backs of his generation. However, age has caught up to the veteran, and he lacks the burst from his younger days. He’s done as well as could be expected with the added workload, but he’d be better suited for a supporting role once Etienne returns to the lineup.

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