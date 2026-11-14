Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson (26) rushes the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Chris Pownall

During the Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots , the Green Bay Packers starting running back Josh Jacobs broke his right ring finger. For a running back, that is a pretty significant problem. He returned for one play after the injury, a touchdown catch by Matthew Golden, but then sit out the rest of the game.

From there, Green Bay shifted to a running back-by-committee approach. On their next offensive possession, backed up at their own two-yard line, the Packers turned to backup Pierre Strong. He handled four carries on the drive but lacked the vision and burst to gain significant yardage (carries for gains of one, two, three, and four yards).

Jacobs Injury Opens the Door for Kaleb Johnson

Strong was not the only back to get an opportunity. Former Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson also saw action on the 12-play, 75-yard drive, which chewed up 6:36 of game time and extended Green Bay’s lead to 17-0. Notably, Johnson’s first touch came near the red zone, where the Packers trusted him with a right-side handoff near the Patriots’ 20-yard line. Although he gained only three yards, the coaching staff’s willingness to put the ball in his hands in a critical area of the field speaks volumes to the confidence Johnson has earned.

He finished the afternoon with 14 carries for 68 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt. With Jacobs expected to miss the next few weeks, Johnson could be in line for a much larger role and has a legitimate opportunity to emerge as a breakout candidate for the Packers.

Johnson’s Opportunities Grow With the Packers

In his final season with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Kaleb Johnson put together a historic campaign. His tough, physical running style, combined with impressive burst, made him an absolute joy for football fans to watch. Johnson finished his junior year in 2024 with 23 total touchdowns and 1,725 scrimmage yards on a whopping 262 touches. That single-season production was enough to convince the Pittsburgh Steelers to select him 83rd overall in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, Pittsburgh gave up on Johnson far too early in his career. In late August of this year, the Steelers traded the young running back to Green Bay in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick. Johnson’s rookie season had been underwhelming, as he appeared in just ten games and recorded 78 scrimmage yards on 29 touches. He was buried behind established backs Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell for most of the season.

In just seven appearances for the Packers, Johnson has already more than doubled his production in Pittsburgh, recording over 175 scrimmage yards on 43 touches. Still, he is averaging only six rush attempts per game. That is surprising considering Josh Jacobs has only been available for three of Green Bay’s nine games. Marshawn Lloyd and Pierre Strong have taken opportunities away from Johnson, but that might not last much longer.

Pass Protection Emphasis

The biggest reason Kaleb Johnson remained buried on Pittsburgh’s depth chart last season was his inability to pass block. In a stagnant offense led by a statue of a quarterback in 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, running backs had significant pass-blocking responsibilities that were critical to keeping the offense functional. Johnson struggled in that area, leaving him behind the more experienced Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell as he continued to develop in his rookie year.

Pittsburgh’s signing of Rico Dowdle in March signaled a lack of confidence in Johnson, especially considering the Steelers made the move before seeing how he would develop during his first true NFL offseason. Through seven games this season, however, Johnson appears to have made significant strides, as he has kept Jordan Love relatively clean through a handful of pass blocking snaps. His pass protection will be especially important against the terrifying defensive lines of the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams in the coming weeks. How well he handles those blocking assignments could ultimately determine how many snaps he takes away from backups Marshawn Lloyd and Pierre Strong.

Johnson’s Week 9 performance against the Patriots offered a glimpse of a legitimate starting-caliber running back. He ripped off a 34-yard run to open the fourth quarter and showed excellent vision with a cutback that turned into a 10-yard gain in the third. Johnson is still in just his second NFL season, but the former Iowa standout is making a strong case to become Green Bay’s lead ball carrier. Notably, he has already recorded three other games with at least six carries (Weeks 2, 4, and 5 against the Jets, Falcons, and Bears), averaging at least 3.7 yards per attempt in each of those games.

The Last Word

The Packers’ rushing attack has been downright awful in 2026. Through nine games, the Packers rank 32nd in the NFL, averaging just 68.2 rushing yards per game. That is not going to cut it for a team with legitimate postseason aspirations. The Packers need all the help they can get, and that starts with running backs who can find the right lanes, make defenders miss, and hold their own in inevitable passing situations. Kaleb Johnson has shown flashes of all three. His vision and physical running style give Green Bay something they desperately need, and his pass protection appears to be improving. With Jacobs sidelined, Johnson has an opportunity to become the answer to Green Bay’s biggest offensive problem.

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