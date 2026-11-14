Kenneth Walker has been a godsend for the Kansas City Chiefs, but the reigning Super Bowl champion may not suit up in Week 10. A former second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Michigan State product originally made a name for himself with the Seattle Seahawks. Selected by Pete Carroll, Walker immediately earned a key role on the team and finished his inaugural season with 1,050 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 228 attempts. He spent most of the next three seasons in a timeshare with fellow second-round pick Zach Charbonnet but came alive in the 2025 postseason. After Charbonnet suffered a season-ending injury, Walker took over as the unquestioned workhorse and played a crucial role in the team’s Super Bowl championship.

Following that fantastic postseason run, Kenneth Walker signed a massive contract to be the featured running back for the Kansas City Chiefs. So far, he’s played up to the contract, having recorded 872 yards and seven touchdowns on 159 attempts while leading the league in yards per game. However, he may not have a chance to add to those numbers. According to ESPN’s Nate Taylor, Walker experienced groin tightness on Friday and is officially questionable for Week 10’s showdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

Kenneth Walker Injury Update: Star RB Questionable For Week 10 (Groin)

The Last Word

Losing Kenneth Walker would be an unfortunate development for a Kansas City Chiefs team that hasn’t looked quite as dominant as usual. Walker has been the best offensive player on the team, and while the offense can function without him, there’s no question that the best version of this team has him on the field. If he cannot play, Kansas City will likely turn the ball over to the untested Emmett Johnson, who has played well in limited opportunities this season.

While the Chiefs hope Kenneth Walker can play, they probably won’t need him to defeat the Atlanta Falcons. While the team has shown some signs of life with Michael Penix under center, they’re ultimately not ready to compete with a talented team like Kansas City.

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