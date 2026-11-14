Mike Evans has battled injury throughout the 2026 season, and he missed Week 9’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders with an Achilles injury. Originally entering the league as a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Evans spent most of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and established himself as one of the game’s most consistent threats on the perimeter and in the red zone. Recording at least 1,000 yards in his first 11 seasons, Evans battled injury in 2025 and joined the San Francisco 49ers in the offseason.

This isn’t the first injury Mike Evans has battled this season, but it doesn’t sound like an overly serious one. While head coach Kyle Shanahan originally believed the star wide receiver would return from his Achilles injury in Week 9, it turns out this is more serious than initially believed. Unfortunately for 49ers fans, the wide receiver will not play against the Dallas Cowboys.

Mike Evans Injury Update: 49ers WR OUT Week 10 (Achilles)

The Last Word

Mike Evans is no longer the dominant player he was in the 2010s and early 2020s, but he has played pretty well for the 49ers thus far. In Week 1, the veteran finished the night with a respectable six receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown on seven targets against a strong Los Angeles Rams defense. He was off to a similar start in Week 2, recording three receptions for 54 yards before suffering a hip injury. He had three receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 before the rib injury sidelined him. He played through the pain in Weeks 4 and 5, recording five receptions for 76 yards against the Denver Broncos and seven receptions for 113 yards against the Seattle Seahawks.

It’s worth noting that head coach Kyle Shanahan did not believe this would be a long-term injury, so there is hope Mike Evans will return in Week 11.

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