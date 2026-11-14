A.J. Brown has spent the entire 2026 season battling some type of injury, but he appears to be on track to play in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. A second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Mississippi product immediately made a name for himself with Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans. Appearing in all 16 games while making 11 starts, the wideout finished the season with 52 receptions for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns while helping the team make it to the AFC Championship Game. He continued to dominate with the Titans and Philadelphia Eagles, making three Pro Bowls and winning the Super Bowl in 2024.

Unfortunately, he has not been able to recapture that success in New England. After suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 1’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, A.J. Brown has played in just three games while recording nine receptions for 101 yards and no touchdowns on 20 targets. He missed Week 9’s loss with a knee injury, but he made the trip to Berlin and has been practicing in a limited capacity. While nothing is official, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says he has “a good chance to play” against the Detroit Lions.

A.J. Brown Injury Update: Patriots WR Limited, Could Play Against Lions

Drake Maye and A.J. Brown have yet to establish a truly strong connection, but it’s hard to say how much of that is due to Brown’s injury. If he’s relatively healthy, the wide receiver should immediately step up as the top target in the passing attack. New England has suffered injury after injury this year, and big-money free agent Romeo Doubs is currently on the injured reserve.

If A.J. Brown cannot play, the Patriots passing attack will run through the uninspiring hands of Demario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and Efton Chism. Douglas and Chism have stepped up in recent weeks, and Hollins has a strong rapport with Maye. However, these three are nothing more than depth options, and New England could use a more consistent threat to go blow-for-blow with a strong Detroit Lions team.

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