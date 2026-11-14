Nov 1, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Chris Pownall

The chase for 2027’s first pick in the NFL Draft enters Week 10, with a few teams already planning for the offseason. Other teams are clinging to the last vestiges of hope for an unlikely playoff run, fueled by an active trade deadline. Which teams are going hunting for a playoff seed while their counterparts begin courting the dread of Black Monday and beyond?

Note: All statistics and data courtesy of Tankathon.com

The Chase For 2027’s First Pick: The Tension is Boiling Over In Week 10

The Winless

1. Los Angeles Chargers (0-8)

Week 10 Opponent: AWAY @ Baltimore

The winless, haphazardly winless Chargers travel to Baltimore on Monday, with both teams desperately needing a win to engender hope in a hopeless season. Lamar Jackson is out for the season, Tyler Huntley is hurt, and Jacoby Brissett is the Ravens’ starter. Los Angeles is the lone winless team in the league and has multiple fires for head coach Jim Harbaugh to put out. Baltimore is last in the surprisingly competitive AFC North and has lost four straight. The schedule eases up slightly for the Chargers as they face the Jets in Week 11 as both continue the chase for 2027’s first pick.

One-Win Minnows

2. Tennessee Titans (1-6)

Week 10 Opponent: HOME vs. Jacksonville

Realizing their fate as sellers this season, the Titans engaged in a trade frenzy to recoup as many assets as possible and build toward a brighter future. On the opposite end of the spectrum is this week’s opponent, the Jaguars, who threw caution to the wind with a shopping spree in a noncompetitive AFC. Somehow, Brian Thomas, Jr. remains in Jacksonville after a whirlwind tour on the rumor market. Do the Titans stand a chance in Week 10 against the suddenly loaded Jaguars team? Week 11 against the reeling Cowboys could be their next opportunity for a better showing as they gear up for the chase for 2027’s first pick.

3. Miami Dolphins (1-5)

Week 10 Opponent: AWAY @ Indianapolis

The Dolphins couldn’t get their offense going against a terrible Lions defense in Week 9 and lost quarterback Malik Willis to injury. Miami was designed to be bad, and they’ve achieved that as the chase for 2027’s first pick enters the stretch run. Will they shock the tame Colts on the road to secure their second win of the season? It will be a fascinating tank-bowl to watch. It probably won’t get much better in Week 11 as they travel to Buffalo. As of now, the Dolphins may be one of the top contenders to win the chase for 2027’s first pick.

Vexing Two-Win Hexes

4. New York Jets via Indianapolis (2-7)

Week 10 Opponent: HOME vs. Miami

Former GM Chris Ballard ruefully traded this selection to the Jets for Sauce Gardner in an ill-fated attempt to go all in last season. He is no longer gainfully employed by the franchise after a horrific 2026 season. The less said about the Colts’ season, the better for their fans. Indianapolis is in a thrilling chase for 2027’s first pick this week, facing a similarly moribund Dolphins team. Like most years, the Jets are a top contender in the chase for 2027’s first pick.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (2-7)

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

Philadelphia fans would love to sim to the end of the season as fast as possible after a disastrous year that portends doom for head coach Nick Sirianni. The Jalen Hurts saga casts a black eye on their franchise after allegations of mishandling Hurts’ condition. Two offensive line stalwarts are gone: Lane Johnson retired, and Cam Juergens was traded. Running back Saquon Barkley probably has more commercials than touchdowns at this point in the season.

The once-proud-and-mighty NFC franchise has fallen on desperate times and aims to recover this offseason with a thrilling chase for 2027’s first pick.

6. New York Jets (2-7)

Week 10 Opponent: HOME vs. Buffalo

It’s only a matter of time before the Jets pull the cord on Aaron Glenn’s time as head coach after yet another fruitless season in Gotham. New York has lost four consecutive games and looks likely to lose another in Week 10 against division rival Buffalo. They could play a large role in the chase for 2027’s first pick with three games against similarly hapless squads in the top ten of the draft order. The 2026 draft class offers some positive momentum, however bleak the current situation is.

The way things are headed, the Jets are well within the chase for the chase for 2027’s first pick.

The Quartet of Unhappiness

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6)

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

The Buccaneers are just as likely to end up with a top-ten selection as they are to secure a division title in 2026. Such is the fate of their division this season. Baker Mayfield has returned to action after missing time with a thumb injury. Todd Bowles’ defense is inconsistent, and his offense could push the team in a different direction this offseason.

Tampa Bay gets a much-needed bye week to recover before a relatively undaunted stretch run that takes them up against the Lions, Panthers, Chargers, and Ravens in their next four games. If they don’t win at least three of those contests, Bowles’ job could be in peril as they refuse to leave the chase for 2027’s first pick.

8. Arizona Cardinals (3-6)

Week 10 Opponent: HOME vs. Los Angeles Rams

Did the Week 1 victory over the sordid Chargers seal yet another meaningless win for the Cardinals? Time will tell, especially against a Rams team that they already beat on the road. Arizona is starting rookie Carson Beck after trading away starter Jacoby Brissett and losing backup Gardner Minshew to injury. Did they reach for a luxury pick in April’s draft, especially with that selection on IR?

Beck won’t have many weapons to throw to, with most receivers unproven or inconsistent. The Rams will be baying for blood after a shock upset a couple of weeks ago, but they are similarly wounded and looking like a Super Bowl bust. Arizona has a prime opportunity to ascend in the chase for 2027’s first pick in Week 10.

9. Atlanta Falcons (3-6)

Week 10 Opponent: HOME vs. Chiefs

Atlanta is somehow still in the hunt for the NFC South crown, being only one game back of the division-leading Panthers. However, they must host the red-hot Chiefs, who made a critical acquisition before the trade deadline. This Week 10 matchup will feature a pair of the league’s best running backs, with Kenneth Walker continuing his Super Bowl MVP form in 2026. Superstar Bijan Robinson is up to his old tricks, leading the league in rushing yards. Walker is a close second to Robinson but has more touchdowns.

Kansas City needs a win to keep pace with the Broncos, who beat them two weeks ago. Atlanta needs a win to avoid falling further behind in the chase for 2027’s first pick and to stay in the sorry state of affairs called the NFC South.

10. Houston Texans (3-5)

Week 10 Opponent: AWAY @ Cleveland

Houston takes their hot streak to Cleveland in a battle of AFC playoff contenders that enter must-win scenarios to keep pace with their division rivals. The Texans are 3-1 on the road, which is a good omen; however, Cleveland is 3-0 at home, countering the road magic. Surprisingly, Houston’s defense is woeful while their offense is humming, which many expected the opposite. Can the Texans’ defense rebound against likely starter Shedeur Sanders and end the chase for 2027’s first pick?

The Last Word

Several teams are squarely in the chase for 2027’s first pick as the action enters the back half of the 2026 season. It promises to be a thrilling chase as multiple teams have one win or are winless. Who will separate themselves as these contenders look to enter and exit a closely watched race? Are there surprise contenders who want to avoid this fate but can’t help themselves? Who will end up as the winner in the chase for 2027’s first pick?

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