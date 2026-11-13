Nov 8, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay sets the play against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Chris Pownall

The Los Angeles Rams have an opportunity to avenge their Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

A Duel in the Desert: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Preview

Los Angeles has dealt with injuries to several star players throughout the season, but last week brought their worst injury yet. Puka Nacua sustained a blow to his knee on the Rams’ final offensive play, which left him with sprains to his posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) ,medial collateral ligament (MCL), and a case of turf toe.

Now, Los Angeles must survive until Nacua returns.

Head coach Sean McVay knows the Rams have what it takes to beat the Cardinals in their second matchup.

“One of the calling cards for our group, and is always an expectation, is we play with passion and energy, and I think we would all agree that (the first game against the Cardinals) wasn’t quite up to our standards,” McVay said.

Los Angeles will likely rely on running 13 personnel while several of their best receivers are sidelined with injuries. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford must spread the targets in order to keep Arizona’s defense off guard.

“It’s not difficult to pull the trigger, I trust those guys,” Stafford said.

While several receivers are injured, the Rams could also become a more defensively minded team. Los Angeles defensive coordinator Chris Shula has done a great job this year. He knows the defense will need to perform even better than it did when the Rams first played the Cardinals.

“We didn’t get the win so obviously it wasn’t good enough,” Shula said.

Last time these two teams faced each other, the Rams’ defensive unit held the Cardinals to six field goals.

Last week, Los Angeles welcomed back Myles Garrett after his time on the injured reserve. He finished the game with three sacks, including a strip sack showing his dominance in a Los Angeles jersey for the first time. Garrett’s Week 1 performance left much to be desired, especially since he was playing hurt. His return helped Los Angeles defeat the Washington Commanders 20-13.

The team is also hoping to get top cornerback Trent McDuffie back from injury. Los Angeles desperately need McDuffie back if they want to keep their season alive. He has missed the past two games after injuring his back in Week 8. This season, McDuffie has been ranked as the third-best cornerback with an 89.8 rating according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). His pass coverage has been exceptional, and he has lived up to expectations in the first year of his massive $124 million deal.

Los Angeles is also without their other top cornerback Jaylen Watson, who is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery a few weeks ago. Other cornerbacks Josh Wallace and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. have stepped up in his absence, but McDuffie’s services are still needed.

The Last Word

Los Angeles’ season could already be over with the number of injuries to key players, but regardless of who’s available to play, the Rams must keep pushing for the playoffs.

The team is currently riding a three-game winning streak since their loss to the Cardinals. Now, they will have another chance to defeat the Cardinals and former Rams offensive coordinator, Mike LaFleur.

The key to this weekend is play-calling. If McVay can keep the Cardinals’ defense off balance and use everyone in the pass game, the Rams will be in a strong position to win. Like McVay, Stafford must also be at his best. Coming off an MVP season, Stafford is the glue that must hold the offense together while his best targets are sidelined with injuries.

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