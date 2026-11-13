Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium.at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Chris Pownall

Ladd McConkey has had a rough start to the 2026 NFL Season. He suffered fractured ribs in Week 1 against the Cardinals but played through the injury with the help of a flak jacket. A Week 4 foot injury and a Week 6 concussion have limited the young playmaker to only two full games played this season

After experiencing back spasms in pregame warmups last week against the Texans, the Chargers wide receiver was unable to take the field. With his Week 10 status up in the air, here is a look at the latest updates on his health.

Ladd McConkey Suffers Pregame Back Injury

During pregame warmups last Sunday, McConkey experienced back spasms. Despite being previously listed as active, he was unable to take the field in any fashion.

After the game began, the Chargers announced he was questionable to return due to a back injury. It was a bit of an odd case, with the team announcing the injury after the game began, even though the Chargers wide receiver never took a snap during the 44-22 loss to Houston.

Because McConkey sustained the injury after the Chargers had already announced their inactive list, the wideout ended up being active but unavailable for the second time in three games.

Injuries have made it hard for McConkey to strengthen his rapport with Justin Herbert this season. This issue may spill over into Week 10 as the wideouts availability is murky at best.

McConkey Injury Update: DNP Thursday, DNP Friday Uncertain vs Ravens

The back spasms that kept the Chargers wide receiver out in Week 9 remain a problem. After being listed as DNP on Thursday and Friday, his status seems to be trending down as the matchup against Baltimore creeps closer.

On Monday, November 9, Harbaugh addressed McConkey’s absence during his media availability.

“He kept trying throughout the entire game to get back but just couldn’t go,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh also listed McConkey as day-to-day. His practice participation the rest of the week will give a better look at his availability for Monday’s matchup.

Will Ladd McConkey Play Against the Ravens?

Whether the Chargers wide receiver will be available Monday night remains one of the bigger questions heading into the Chargers’ Week 10 matchup.

Missing Thursday and Fridays practices is not a promising start, but the additional day before game day gives him more opportunity to work his way back into the mix. His participation level on Saturday will provide a better indication of whether or not he’ll suit up for the Bolts.

If McConkey is unable to suit up, Los Angeles will once again have to find production elsewhere in its receiving corps. Quentin Johnston and Tre’ Harris could see increased opportunities, while Justin Herbert would lose one of his most reliable options in the passing game.

For an offense that has struggled to establish any consistency, McConkey’s potential absence would be another significant setback. The Chargers desperately need their offensive weapons healthy, but until McConkey returns to practice, his availability against Baltimore remains a question mark.

The Last Word

The Chargers cannot afford many more setbacks, especially with an offense that has struggled to find its identity throughout the season. McConkey’s potential absence against Baltimore would only add to the growing list of obstacles facing Justin Herbert and the passing game.

Ultimately, all eyes will be on the Chargers’ remaining practice reports. Whether McConkey can return against Baltimore could have a meaningful impact on an offense searching for any reason to regain momentum.

More NFL News