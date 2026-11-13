The Dallas Cowboys have kept their season alive. Now comes the harder part: showing they can beat a team that expects to play deep into January.

San Francisco arrives at AT&T Stadium with a 7–1 record and four consecutive victories over Dallas, including two playoff wins. The Cowboys enter Sunday at 4–5, still looking for consecutive victories and a performance that changes how their season is viewed.

Dallas has enough offensive talent to make the 49ers uncomfortable. But an upset will require more than another productive afternoon from Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys need to control the situations that have repeatedly made their games harder: long third downs, missed tackles, penalties, and possessions that unravel after one unsuccessful play.

Cowboys vs. 49ers Week 10: Can Dallas Find a Way to Win?

Establish Balance Without Forcing the Run

Javonte Williams should remain involved. That does not mean Dallas should repeatedly run into the strongest part of San Francisco’s defense.

The 49ers allow just 80.9 rushing yards per game. Brian Schottenheimer needs an opening plan that makes them defend different areas of the field rather than settle into attacking predictable handoffs.

Quick throws, play-action, and passes to the running back can complement Williams’ carries. Dallas should also change its looks before the snap, making defenders identify their assignments instead of immediately attacking the same blocking scheme.

A four-yard completion on first down can serve the same purpose as a productive run: keeping the offense out of an obvious passing situation.

Williams needs opportunities, but the Cowboys cannot spend several possessions waiting for a running lane that is not opening. Schottenheimer must distinguish between patience and an approach that needs changing.

Protection Must Account for More Than Nick Bosa

Bosa’s return makes San Francisco’s defensive front more dangerous than its season sack total suggests. The addition of DeForest Buckner also gives the 49ers another interior threat alongside former Cowboy Osa Odighizuwa.

That creates a difficult protection problem. Helping a tackle against Bosa accomplishes little if pressure immediately arrives through the middle.

Terence Steele and Tyler Guyton need help available when the matchup demands it. Inside, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Smith, and Tyler Booker must communicate through movement and exchanges between rushers.

Dallas should vary its protection rather than leave the same blocker exposed all afternoon. A tight end can chip before releasing into a route, while quicker throws can prevent longer-developing plays from becoming the only option.

Prescott has responsibility here, too. Taking an available completion is preferable to holding the ball for an explosive play while the pocket closes.

Make San Francisco’s Corners Prove They Can Keep Up

The 49ers have injury concerns that Dallas should monitor closely.

Starting cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green missed Wednesday and Thursday practices with foot and back injuries, respectively. Neither absence from practice establishes that they will miss Sunday, but their availability could influence how aggressively Dallas attacks outside.

Lamb should move between the slot and perimeter, with motion and stacked formations helping him avoid predictable releases. San Francisco should have to locate him and adjust, rather than prepare for the same matchup on every snap.

George Pickens remained limited Thursday with a hamstring injury. If he returns, Dallas gains another receiver capable of challenging coverage downfield. If he does not, Ryan Flournoy needs meaningful involvement before a desperate third down.

The Cowboys should test whoever lines up across from them without turning every opportunity into a low-percentage deep throw.

Quinnen Williams Must Disrupt the Timing

Quinnen Williams has recorded four sacks and 10 tackles for loss over his last four games. Dallas needs that disruption against a quarterback who has been efficient throughout the season.

Brock Purdy enters with 17 touchdown passes, five interceptions, and a 109.8 passer rating. Letting him repeatedly operate from comfortable down-and-distance situations would give Kyle Shanahan too much freedom.

Williams can help by forcing Purdy away from his preferred throwing spot. The edge rushers then need to close without creating an easy escape route.

Christian Parker should vary his pressure looks, including showing additional rushers without always sending them. The goal is to make Purdy reconsider his first answer.

Dallas also cannot assume individual talent will overwhelm this offensive line. PFF ranked San Francisco’s line first entering Week 10 after charting only six pressures allowed against Las Vegas. Pressure will need coordination as well as individual wins.

McCaffrey Cannot Become the Easy Answer

Aggressive pressure carries a particular risk against Christian McCaffrey: leaving the quarterback’s easiest completion uncovered.

Dallas must identify who takes the running back when he releases into a route. Sending an extra defender only helps if someone remains responsible for the space that defender leaves behind.

DeMarvion Overshown’s full participation Thursday was encouraging. His mobility could help underneath, but the assignment matters more than the athlete.

Keenan Allen presents another consideration after joining San Francisco from Indianapolis. Dallas faced him last week, but it cannot assume his usage will remain the same in a different offense.

On third down, defenders need to recognize where routes threaten the marker and finish tackles immediately. Allowing a short catch can be acceptable. Allowing the receiver to turn upfield untouched is how a manageable play becomes another extended possession.

Stop Giving Away the Difficult Yards

Dallas needs to make San Francisco earn its progress, especially near the goal line.

The 49ers have scored touchdowns on 84.6% of their red-zone trips. Defensive holding, missed assignments, and unnecessary contact after the play would make an already difficult matchup worse.

Offensively, the Cowboys must protect productive possessions from their own mistakes. Lamb’s 195 yards against Indianapolis came alongside a lost fumble and offensive pass interference penalties. Dallas needs his production without those setbacks.

A holding penalty can erase the gain that made the running game worth calling. A false start can turn a manageable third down into a protection problem.

Against this opponent, discipline has a direct tactical value: keeping the playbook available and preventing San Francisco from receiving opportunities it did not create.

The Last Word

Dallas has a path to an upset, but it requires several parts of the team to work together. The offense must stay flexible, protect Prescott, and challenge whatever secondary San Francisco puts on the field. The defense must disrupt Purdy without losing track of McCaffrey or allowing short completions to become long gains.

The Cowboys cannot rely on one outstanding player to cover for every mistake around him. Williams needs help up front. Lamb needs another receiving threat involved. Prescott needs manageable situations.

Beating a contender starts with making it play a difficult game. Dallas must sustain that challenge long enough to give itself a chance to finish.

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