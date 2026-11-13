| Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Michael Roberts, Editor

George Pickens is back on the practice field, but the Dallas Cowboys are still waiting to find out whether their receiver can return against the San Francisco 49ers. After missing the win over Indianapolis with a hamstring injury, Pickens remained a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday.

Dallas found enough offense to beat the Colts without him. Doing it again would be easier with another proven target available for Dak Prescott. Pickens has recorded 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns this season, giving the Cowboys a receiving threat capable of taking some attention away from CeeDee Lamb.

For now, his participation offers encouragement. It does not settle his availability.

George Pickens Injury Update: Cowboys Await Friday Evaluation

Brian Schottenheimer indicated earlier this week that the hamstring had become the bigger concern after Pickens also dealt with a shoulder injury. The Cowboys coach said the team would evaluate where things stood after Friday’s practice.

As of Thursday’s report, Dallas had not issued a final game designation for Pickens against San Francisco. His limited sessions keep a return possible, but the Cowboys went through a similar practice week before he ultimately missed the Indianapolis game.

That leaves an important distinction for Sunday: getting through part of practice and being ready for a full game are separate steps. Dallas has not announced whether Pickens would face any workload restrictions if he plays.

His absence last week pushed more responsibility onto Lamb, who responded with 10 catches for 195 yards. Ryan Flournoy also supplied a crucial contribution during the winning drive. Those performances helped Dallas escape with a 27–23 victory, but the Cowboys would benefit from having their receiving options available together.

The Last Word

Pickens would give Prescott another outside target and make it harder for San Francisco to concentrate its coverage on Lamb. His return would also allow Flournoy to contribute without carrying as much responsibility in the passing game.

Still, Dallas needs a receiver who can contribute effectively, not simply appear on the active list. The offense showed against Indianapolis that it can move the ball without Pickens. Getting him back would strengthen that group, provided the hamstring allows him to play his usual game.

Friday’s evaluation is the next checkpoint. Until Dallas issues its final designation, Pickens’ Week 10 return remains unresolved.

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