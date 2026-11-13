| Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Sue Levine, Editor

FOX Sports just announced the Top 50 NFL players through the first half of the 2026 season. The Detroit Lions tied the Cincinnati Bengals for the most players making the list, with five each.

5 Detroit Lions Players Among The NFL’s Elite

However, in an increasingly competitive divisional landscape, the NFC North outpaced all other divisions with 12 players making the list. The AFC North and NFC West divisions ranked second with 10 players. Here’s how Steven Ruiz and Henry McKenna of FOX Sports ranked the Lions’ elite playmakers.

Number 47: Amon-Ra St. Brown

The lowest-ranked Detroit player to make Fox’s Top 50 is All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Describing the Sun God’s 2026 performance, McKenna noted that he churns “out catches and first downs when the team needs him most.”

Acknowledging it’s “not always pretty” and “it doesn’t always look impressive,” McKenna nonetheless calls St. Brown “one of the best and most reliable receivers in the NFL.”

Noting that St. Brown hasn’t reached the end zone in the last three games, McKenna pointed out that he’s overdue to score a touchdown. Sunday’s game in Munich fulfills his lifelong dream of playing football in Germany with family and friends in the stadium. St. Brown already has a well-established, devoted Lions’ fan base in Germany, and the Lions are the designated home team for Sunday’s game.

When the game was announced in May, St. Brown was thrilled,”I cannot wait to play in front of the incredible fans that I’ve gotten to know through my visits and football camps in the country. Their support for me and the country’s instant connection to the Lions brand is inspiring, and I’m looking forward to our team getting to showcase Detroit football on an international scale.”

Given St. Brown’s ability to dig in and produce under pressure, expect another outstanding performance in a game that holds such a deeply personal connection.

Number 27: Jared Goff

After suffering the indignity of being one of the NFL’s most underrated quarterbacks, Detroit’s MVP-caliber quarterback is finally getting the recognition that he deserves. In eight games this season, Goff has passed for over 2,134 yards, averaging 266.8 yards per week and earning a passer rating of 106.39.

McKenna points out that while Goff struggles under pressure more than most quarterbacks in the league, he’s thrown 15 touchdown passes this season with only two interceptions. With 41,756 career passing yards, Goff recently eclipsed the record of his childhood idol, Joe Montana.

Including this season’s eight-game performance, McKenna noted that Goff joins “Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers as the only other quarterbacks since 2000 to post multiple 8-game career seasons with 15-plus passing touchdowns and two or fewer picks.”

Number 14: Aidan Hutchinson

Detroit’s elite pass rusher is on pace to be considered for the 2026 Defensive Player of the Year. Ruiz calls Hutchinson “an athletic freak with a motor that can’t be turned off. That combination makes him a true playmaker on the defensive line.”

The first player in NFL history to accumulate at least 40.0 sacks and five interceptions through the first four seasons of a player’s career, Ruiz noted Hutchinson is on pace to have another double-digit sack season.

Earning a 91.7 overall PFF defensive grade, he ranks first in the NFL with 6.0 sacks, 33 hurries, and 11 QB hits. Against the run, Hutchinson recorded 11 solo tackles and one forced fumble this season, earning a 74.0 PFF grade.

Earlier this season, Dan Campbell described Hutchinson’s “relentless drive that makes him a pain for opposing teams.”

Calling him a “headsy player who knows what he’s doing,” Campbell declared, “And every year, he becomes smarter, more crafty. Learns the game. So, he’s elevating his FBI and his skill set. I mean, the guy works his skill set every day, man. Every year, he comes up with a little something new.”

Number 6: Penei Sewell

When the Lions’ All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell was asked to shift from right tackle to the left, he didn’t bat an eye. Making an absolutely seamless transition, the 6’5″, 335-lb. premier athlete continues his quest as the number one offensive lineman in the NFL.

This list makes it official. Ruiz describes Sewell as “a monster in the run game” who “can be used in a variety of ways.”

Midway through the 2026 season, Sewell is the NFL’s top-ranked offensive lineman with a 92.0 overall PFF grade. Through 540 offensive snaps this season, Sewell has allowed just 1.0 sack and three QB hits.

Ruiz notes how Sewell can “move defensive linemen on downhill runs or pull outside and block on the move. And while run blocking is his superpower, Sewell’s pass protection is nearly as impressive.”

After the Green Bay game, his head coach gave Sewell a glowing review. “I thought Sewell played an outstanding game, man.” Campbell continued, “His effort was unbelievable. I mean, it was just from start to finish, man, the hustle. This guy’s all over the field.”

Number 4: Jahmyr Gibbs

As the highest-ranked Detroit player on the Top 50 list, Jahmyr Gibbs is finding a new gear this season. Immersing himself in mixed martial arts and Muay Thai training during the offseason, he significantly improved his upper-body strength, pass protection, balance, and overall conditioning. This season, the NFL is seeing a different version of Gibbs as a powerful workhorse who has to be convinced to sit out plays and take a break.

Recently, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was asked about limiting his touches during a game. “I think a big part of it is communicating with him and making sure that he feels like he can do it and he feels good, and if he doesn’t, we’re not going to continue to do it,” said Petzing.

Ruiz notes that the Lions’ offense is designed around “Gibbs’ ability to generate explosive plays. He leads the NFL in runs of 10 or more yards and has forced more missed tackles than anyone in the league, per Next Gen Stats. Gibbs is difficult to tackle and impossible to catch once he’s out in the open field.”

Currently tied with LaDainian Tomlinson for the second-most by any player in his first four NFL seasons, Gibbs could break Terrell Davis’ record of 61 touchdowns. Two more touchdowns will break the record, and that could happen Sunday in Munich.

The Last Word

Looking ahead to this weekend’s game in Munich, the 6-2 Lions are feeling optimistic heading into the Game against the defending AFC Champion New England Patriots. With the caliber of superlative talent on this 2026 team, coupled with Detroit’s unquenched thirst for a Championship title, the Lions are well positioned heading into the second half of the season. Although injuries have previously derailed the team’s chances for a strong playoff run, things are looking up.

A healthy Brian Branch is back with the team. All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph is about to return to the active roster. Assuming the team avoids any further injuries, the Lions could be peaking at exactly the right time. Perhaps, by the end of the season, these five exceptional players could rise even higher on FOX’s Top-50 list.

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