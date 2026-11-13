Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Michael Zimmelman, Editor

Aaron Glenn’s second season as head coach started with more optimism than in 2025. After defeating the Cleveland Browns in Week 5, the New York Jets managed to go 2-3 through the first five weeks after waiting until Halloween weekend for their first win in 2025. The Jets were 0-7 during Glenn’s first season before earning their first victory during a road win over the Bengals in Cincinnati.

However, just over a month later, things have gone from bad to worse for New York. After that Browns win, the Jets have lost four games in a row, including back-to-back home losses vs. a winless Miami Dolphins team and the Las Vegas Raiders, as they were in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

As of this writing, the Jets rank 22nd in passing yards per game. 20th in both rushing yards and points per game. Their defense is tied for 20th in points allowed per game. Aaron Glenn’s contributions as a player can never be overstated. But with a 5-21 record as a head coach thus far, the clock is running out for Aaron Glenn‘s tenure.

Aaron Glenn’s Big Talk Is Falling on Deaf Ears With Jets 2-7

The New York Jets are in the midst of one of the most unprecedented playoff droughts in the history of the sport. The team is in a 15-year (soon-to-be 16) playoff drought. After losing the 2011 AFC Championship Game to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jets have yet to return to the playoffs. Since Rex Ryan was fired in 2014, the Jets have had four head coaches, five if you include interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich in 2024. Their combined record from 2015 to 2025 is 59-122. After Robert Saleh was fired during the 2024 season and Ulbrich wasn’t retained, the man tasked with changing their fortunes was Aaron Glenn.

Aaron Glenn was well regarded among fans. A first-round pick in 1994, the ex-Texas A&M cornerback became beloved by teammates and fans alike for his game-breaking speed and astute route recognition, which generated interceptions. 24 of Glenn’s 41 career interceptions came during his eight-season tenure with the Jets. After spending 15 years in the league, Aaron Glenn began to transition from player to his post-playing career. A short tenure as a scout eventually led him to coaching.

After an 11-year career as an assistant coach between the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, and Detroit Lions, Aaron Glenn rose up the ladder to become the Lions defensive coordinator in 2021. After his three years of leading the Lions defense, Glenn returned to New Jersey to become the Jets head coach in 2025. Media & fans alike welcomed the former three-time Pro Bowl cornerback with open arms and looked forward to seeing whether Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey can turn the team around. Alas, it has yet to materialize.

Aaron Glenn’s record is 5-21 thus far as head coach

After instilling confidence and direction, fans were optimistic Aaron Glenn would help reignite the Jets defense to the heights seen in the early years of Robert Saleh’s tenure. Along with Glenn’s time in Detroit, facing future Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson in practice would also help New York’s offense become more dynamic. But nearly 30 games into his tenure, and the results have been underwhelming.

The first season of the Aaron Glenn tenure couldn’t have gone worse for the Jets. The team started the year 0-7 before finishing 3-14, tied with the Las Vegas Raiders for the worst record in the league. Under Glenn’s watch, the Jets ranked at or near the bottom of the league in point differential and yardage differential, passing yards, passing touchdowns, net yards gained per pass attempt, takeaways, touchdowns allowed, and interceptions. The only defense in 2025 that was worse than the Jets was the Dallas Cowboys.

Success Continues to Elude the Jets during the Aaron Glenn era

One could blame 2025 on inexperience from a first-year head coach, so fans were willing to give Aaron Glenn the benefit of the doubt heading into 2026. After reshuffling the coaching staff and adding a blend of veteran players and three first-round picks during the NFL Draft, the new influx of talent would have hopefully improved their standing. Frank Reich is returning to the NFL as the offensive coordinator, with veteran quarterback Geno Smith looking to revitalize the passing game. Second overall pick David Bailey is expected to be the franchise’s next great edge rusher, along with Glenn play-calling the defense to improve that unit.

Alas, the Jets find themselves in the same hole as last November. They are 2-7 and have lost four in a row. Despite minimal improvement across multiple statistics, the Jets still find ways to just miss the bare minimum for wins. The most damning example is that, through 26 games as head coach, the Jets have only one interception. Yet, Aaron Glenn is still asking for patience as he believes the tide is turning for the remainder of the season.

It will get Worse for the Jets before it gets Better

Sadly, things can only get worse before they get better. While currently sitting with a 2-7 record, the Jets will face the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, followed by their best shot of reaching their third win before December when they face the Chargers and Dolphins in back-to-back road games. Following their bye week during Week 13, the Jets finish their 2026 schedule facing the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, the Minnesota Vikings, and finally the Buffalo Bills once again.

Of those eight games, only three seem realistically winnable for New York. Week in and week out, Glenn looks overmatched when facing certain coaches. He’s been unwilling to make proper in-game adjustments. Issues with playcalling between himself and Frank Reich limit points for the offense, and the defense allows big plays on crucial third-and-long scenarios. Even with a winless Los Angeles Chargers team on the schedule, would anyone really be shocked if they earn their first win against Aaron Glenn’s Jets?

But owner Woody Johnson, unlike the fanbase, Aaron Glenn has been given more leeway to succeed. Despite their current record, Johnson is still willing to allow Glenn to prove he can be here for year three. Which is why the team remained pat at the trade deadline, retaining guys like running back Breece Hall, edge rusher Will McDonald IV, and even cornerback Nahshon Wright, who has yet to play a snap this season.

So instead of gaining even more draft capital & cap relief for a crucial 2027 offseason, the Jets are giving their head coach every chance to save his job if he can wind up finishing the season with seven or eight wins. Whether you want Aaron Glenn to fail or succeed, not allocating assets during a lost season feels like a mistake. Not gaining as many draft picks as you can, especially for players you know won’t return in 2027, feels like organizational malpractice from the Jets.

The Last Word

The New York Jets will have some very important questions answered before the end of the season. One of them has to be Aaron Glenn’s future within the organization. A quiet trade deadline means he has no excuses with the Jets not making any trades. They will see whether or not he can win out the rest of the way to keep his job, or if his fate is already sealed, allowing a new head coach to emerge next year and then evaluate the roster.

But more than that, fans need a clear infrastructure to be outlined. For Aaron Glenn’s faults, he’s coaching the roster Darren Mougey constructed. While Glenn is an easy scapegoat, the general manager can’t go unscrutinized either. Especially with an offseason with not only three first-round picks waiting, but also the fourth-most cap space in the league. Were the trio of Bailey, Sadiq, and Cooper really Mougey’s picks, or were they guys Glenn wanted? If the front office can’t override Johnson’s desire to give Glenn another shot, how much power does Mougey really have? One way or another, the Jets are gonna find out.

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Main Photo: [Denny Medley] – Reuters Connect