U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport seized 75 counterfeit Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl championship rings this past week. Further examination by the CBP Trade Enforcement Team revealed the seized counterfeit SB rings shipment was an Intellectual Property Rights violation, and the cargo was detained. Had these items been authentic, the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price would have been at least $750,000. HSI was notified, and CBP provided them with information on the importer.

The World Trade Organization identifies intellectual property rights as the rights given to persons over the creations of their minds. They usually give the creator an exclusive right over the use of his/her creation for a certain period of time.

Super Bowl Rings Arrived in US from China

The express consignment parcel arrived Oct. 30 from Guangzhou, China, and was manifested as “Hair Pins Metal.”CBP officers noted the poor craftsmanship and detained the rings to verify authenticity with the National Football League, the trademark holder. The NFL confirmed the rings as fakes.

HSI, the principal investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, is now investigating after receiving the seized counterfeit SB rings’ contents and information from CBP.

Seized Counterfeit SB Rings: Impact on American Businesses

“Legitimate American businesses are often harmed by these global criminal organizations,” said CBP Acting Director of Field Operations Leslie Fleming-Luczkowski. “The sale of fake goods often funds money laundering, drug trafficking, and other illegal activities. CBP is on the front lines to ensure we protect the American people from defrauders while protecting businesses who play by the rules.”

In recent months, CBP officers in Houston have seen significant seizures of counterfeit watches, baby toys, and World Cup FIFA memorabilia and apparel.

Scope of US CBP Protections

To learn more about what CBP is doing every day to protect Americans from counterfeit goods, visit the Truth Behind Counterfeits public awareness campaign webpage.

CBP protects the intellectual property rights of American businesses through an aggressive Intellectual Property Rights enforcement program, safeguarding them from unfair competition and use for malicious intent while upholding American innovation and ingenuity. Suspected violations can be reported to CBP by visiting the Trade Violations Reporting site or calling 1-800-BE-ALERT.

Consumers can also take simple steps to protect themselves and their families from counterfeit goods:

Purchase goods directly from the trademark holder or from authorized retailers.

When shopping online, read seller reviews and check for a working U.S. phone number and an address that can be used to contact the seller.

Review CBP’s E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers.

Remember that if the price of a product seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Market for Seized Counterfeit SB Rings on eBay Heavily Monitored

A primary market for sports memorabilia, eBay, has strict policies on counterfeit items. Buying or selling counterfeit Super Bowl rings violates their counterfeit policy, and the NFL actively monitors listings on all online marketplaces.

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