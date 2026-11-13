| Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Sue Levine, Editor

The National Football League Players Association’s Week 9 NFLPA MVP is Christian Kuntz of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kuntz is recognized for his contributions in his hometown, with Pittsburgh Morrow School and Foster Love Project just two examples benefiting from his charitable efforts. Kuntz also established a charitable foundation with his wife, Heather: “Kuntz 4 Ki6s.”

Kuntz is an integral member of the Steelers’ special teams unit, and instrumental in Pittsburgh’s surge this season. Retired standout quarterback Rich Gannon has identified Pittsburgh as a Super Bowl contender.

Week 9 NFLPA MVP: Pittsburgh’s Christian Kuntz Selected as Community Leader

Christian Kuntz has been named the Week 9 NFLPA Community MVP after donating $10,000 to Pittsburgh Morrow School to help open a new resource room that will benefit more than 200 students and 70 families each month. That same week, Kuntz and his foundation also hosted the inaugural Kuntz 4 Ki6s Halloween Bash, welcoming 80 children from nine local nonprofits.

“I am incredibly honored to be named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP,” Kuntz said. “Pittsburgh is home to me, and being able to make a positive impact in the community that I grew up in is extra special. Football has given us this platform, and I believe it’s important to use that to make a difference beyond the field.”

Kuntz Gives Generous Donation to Pittsburgh Morrow students

On October 30, the Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper and his wife, Heather, presented a $10,000 donation to Pittsburgh Morrow students and staff in helping address food insecurity and economic hardship, which affect 83% of the school’s student population. In addition to the donation, the Kuntzes personally helped stock the resource room with free shoes, uniforms, winter jackets, hygiene products, and 10,000 pounds of food through the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank.

Kuntz 4 Ki6s Foundation Impacts Community with Halloween Bash

Earlier in the week, Kuntz 4 Ki6s hosted its first Halloween Bash, giving children from all backgrounds the opportunity to celebrate in a safe environment. Held at the Best of the Best Foundation, founded by former NFLPA Alan Page Community Award winner Charlie Batch, the event let children choose free Halloween costumes, decorate pumpkins, trick-or-treat, and dance to a live DJ. The bash wrapped up with a complimentary dinner and ice cream.

Established in 2023, the Kuntz 4 Ki6s Foundation has raised more than $230,000 to support thousands of families and students throughout the Pittsburgh area. Through signature fundraising events, including its annual Jack & Jill Golf Tournament, the foundation has donated $90,000 to support Pittsburgh families impacted by cystic fibrosis. The foundation also established Kuntz 4 Ki6s Bridge, a $15,000 scholarship initiative benefiting Jeremiah’s Place, the only 24-hour crisis nursery in the city. Launched during April’s Month of the Young Child, the initiative aims to create greater stability for children and their caregivers, providing 50 single mothers with childcare, transportation, diapers, and other essential resources.

Kuntz Invests in Underserved Communities in Pittsburgh

As a Pittsburgh native, Kuntz has spent the last six years investing in underserved communities throughout his hometown, with a particular focus on back-to-school and holiday initiatives. Earlier this year, he provided four students experiencing homelessness with a $1,000 shopping spree and new shoes ahead of the school year. Every December, Kuntz partners with the Foster Love Project, surprising 10 teens with an outing to Dave & Buster’s, gift cards, and signed Steelers gear. He also teams up annually with Toys 4 Tikes to provide thousands of toys to children at Jeremiah’s Place and local Pittsburgh public elementary schools, helping ensure each child receives a gift during the holiday season.

In honor of Kuntz being named the Week 9 NFLPA Community MVP and to further support his off-field impact, the NFLPA will donate $10,000 to the Kuntz 4 Ki6s Foundation. Additionally, Kuntz and the rest of this season’s Community MVPs will be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award, which is the NFLPA’s highest player honor for outstanding community service, and includes an additional $100,000 donation.

NFLPA MVP Program Makes an Impact in NFL Cities

For the second year in a row, the NFLPA is partnering with GoFundMe, the world’s leading fundraising platform, allowing fans to support players’ community efforts through their selected nonprofits. To contribute to Kuntz 4 Ki6s, please visit this donation page. All donations are tax-deductible and will go directly to the foundation.

Back for its 13th season, the NFLPA’s award-winning Community MVP program serves as a driving force behind the union’s commitment to highlight the year-round civic outreach and community engagement of its player members. The Week 9 NFLPA MVP is Christian Kuntz of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Community MVPs are selected by a committee of NFLPA staff that reviews the nominees submitted each week by players, agents, marketing representatives, and NFL team staff. Learn more about the NFLPA Community MVP program here.

2026-27 NFLPA Community MVP Winners:

Week 1: Laremy Tunsil

Week 2: Travon Walker

Week 3: Shedeur Sanders

Week 4: Mack Hollins

Week 5: Justin Jefferson

Week 6: Hunter Henry

Week 7: Laquon Treadwell

Week 8: Michael Carter II

Week 9: Christian Kuntz

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About the NFL Players Association:

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) is the union for professional football players in the NFL and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of protecting the health, safety, and financial future of its more than 2,000 player members, who are the backbone of North America’s most popular and highest revenue-generating sport. The NFLPA recognizes one player each week for giving back to the community.

Through a wide offering of programs, resources, and engagement opportunities, the NFLPA provides world-class service to players throughout their career lifecycle and builds solidarity to advocate on their behalf in the areas of healthcare, revenue, compensation,f and working conditions. The Week 9 NFLPA MVP is Pittsburgh’s Christian Kuntz. The current CBA will govern the sport through the 2030 season. Learn more at nflpa.com.

The Last Word

The NFLPA supports community involvement by its players. The Week 9 NFLPA MVP is the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Christian Kuntz. Kuntz has made significant impacts in his hometown of Pittsburgh, including the Pittsburgh Morrow School and Foster Love Projects. Kuntz and his wife, Heather, have leveraged successes in Pittsburgh with the establishment and mission of the Kuntz 4 Ki6s Foundation.

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