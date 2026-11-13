Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Update: Patriots RB’s Week 10 Status Revealed

Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a foot injury in Week 9 that, at the time, most believed would sideline him for weeks on end. However, the running back is already practicing and might play in Week 10’s contest against the Detroit Lions. A fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Oklahoma product first made for a name for himself as a rookie under then-head coach Bill Belichick. Splitting snaps with Damien Harris, Stevenson finished his inaugural campaign with 606 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 133 attempts.

He continued to improve and earned the full-time starting job in 2022. He responded with the best season of his career, finishing the campaign with 1,040 yards and five touchdowns on 210 attempts. Since then, he’s remained the primary running back for the Patriots and has quietly climbed his way up the team’s all-time leaderboard in most statistics. Shockingly, he may be able to add to these numbers in Berlin, as he’s been limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Update: Patriots RB Limited In Practice, Could Play Week 10

The Rhamondre Stevenson injury update is nothing short of amazing and is finally a good break for a New England Patriots team that cannot dodge the injury bug. So far this season, New England has also lost their top two receivers, backup running back, and multiple starters along the offensive line at various points of the season. Injuries are inevitable in a physical game like football, but New England has lost playmakers at just about every position.

If Rhamondre Stevenson can’t play or can only participate in a limited role, the Patriots will entrust their run game to journeyman Corey Kiner. The former Cardinal has played well in a reserve role this season, stepping up as the team’s RB2 and recording 244 yards and a touchdown on 50 attempts (4.9 yards per carry). Of course, there’s always the possibility that New England trades for someone like Jonathan Taylor, but that hasn’t happened as of this posting.

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