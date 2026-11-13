Puka Nacua suffered an MCL injury in Week 9, and it will be a while before we see him on the field again. Originally selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the BYU product quickly became one of the biggest draft steals in recent memory. Developing an immediate connection with quarterback Matthew Stafford, the rookie finished his inaugural campaign with 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns on 160 targets. While injuries limited him to just 11 games in 2024, he bounced back in 2025 by recording a league-best 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. He made the second Pro Bowl of his career and earned First-Team All-Pro honors for his work.

There is no denying that Puka Nacua is one of the game’s best receivers, and the Rams will need him on the field to salvage their season. Unfortunately, the wide receiver suffered a PCL/MCL sprain and turf toe injuries that, at the time, most believed would lead to a stint on the injured reserve. While head coach Sean McVay publicly debated whether or not to place his receiver on the IR, he ultimately decided to do it. Puka Nacua will miss at least the next four games, and he could be sidelined for longer than that.

Puka Nacua Injury Update: Rams WR Won’t Go On IR

The Last Word

The Los Angeles Rams entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, but they’re 5-4 through 10 weeks. While they’re still on pace to make the playoffs, they’re not living up to their offseason hype, and losing Puka Nacua will only decrease their odds of winning the division. Fortunately, Myles Garrett is back and looked as good as ever last week, so perhaps Los Angeles can win games as a defense-minded team for the time being.

It’s worth remembering that Puka Nacua is not the only big-name wide receiver missing time for the Rams. Future Hall of Famer Davante Adams is also down for the count, which means reigning MVP Matthew Stafford’s top options at the position will be Tutu Atwell and Konata Mumpfield. Don’t be surprised if the Rams try to make a move for a wide receiver like Brian Thomas at the trade deadline.

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Main Photo: Kirby Lee – Imagn Images