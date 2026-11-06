Jason Kelce Sends Blunt Warning to Eagles Fans Demanding a Rebuild

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; ESPN broadcaster Jason Kelce looks on before the game between Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Chris Pownall

Philadelphia has lost six consecutive games, and Eagles fans are running out of patience. Sunday’s 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders only added to the frustration surrounding a team that can’t seem to get out of its own way.

Some Eagles fans are ready to see the organization tear everything down and start over. Jason Kelce thinks that would be a terrible mistake.

During Wednesday’s episode of the New Heights podcast, the former Philadelphia center pushed back against the growing calls for a rebuild. He understands the frustration, but believes the organization would be making a serious mistake by abandoning the players and leadership that helped establish its winning tradition.

Jason Kelce Challenges Eagles Fans Calling for Major Changes

Kelce isn’t suggesting Philadelphia should ignore its problems. The offensive line has struggled, injuries have piled up, and the defense continues to have difficulty finishing games.

But he believes Eagles fans are overlooking what happens when organizations become obsessed with starting over.

“Show me where the rebuild has ever, like, that mentality has ever paid off,” Kelce said.

He pointed directly to the Cleveland Browns, a franchise that has spent decades trying to find its way back to consistent success.

Kelce also mentioned the Jacksonville Jaguars as another example of how long rebuilding efforts can drag on.

His argument wasn’t that Philadelphia should keep every player. Rather, he believes successful organizations identify the people worth keeping and build around them.

During his playing career, the Eagles retained veterans such as Brandon Graham, Jason Peters and Lane Johnson through coaching changes. Kelce credited that continuity with helping Philadelphia maintain its identity.

For Eagles fans demanding wholesale changes, that’s an important distinction. Replacing underperforming players is one thing. Gutting an entire roster because of one miserable season is something else entirely.

Eagles Fans Have Every Reason to Demand Accountability

Kelce also addressed what six consecutive losses can do inside a locker room.

He described losing as something that can wear down players mentally, especially when the same problems keep appearing every Sunday.

That’s exactly what Eagles fans have watched unfold.

Philadelphia has struggled with blocking assignments, inconsistent offensive production and defensive breakdowns. Kelce believes those correctable mistakes should be disappearing as the season progresses.

Instead, they’re still showing up.

Eagles fans shouldn’t have to accept that simply because injuries have created difficult circumstances. The coaching staff still has a responsibility to get its players prepared, regardless of who’s available.

Kelce acknowledged that consecutive losses test a team’s leadership and its willingness to have difficult conversations.

He’s right. At some point, the explanations become repetitive, and the results have to change.

The Last Word

There is a difference between demanding accountability and demanding that everyone be replaced.

Eagles fans have every right to question the coaching staff, roster decisions and continued mistakes. Six straight losses will do that to any fan base.

But Kelce’s warning deserves consideration.

Philadelphia doesn’t need to spend the next five years searching for another foundation if it already has pieces worth keeping.

The challenge now is determining which players and coaches belong in that foundation.

For Eagles fans, the frustration is understandable. But as Kelce explained, rebuilding for the sake of rebuilding can leave a franchise stuck in the same miserable cycle for years.

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