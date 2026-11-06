Tom Brady Reveals the Hidden Struggle He Faced During His Final NFL Season

Main Photo: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Anthony Palacios

Tom Brady threw 649 touchdown passes during his NFL career. He also threw 212 interceptions. That’s 212 mistakes he’d probably love to have back, and apparently, remembering those mistakes can become a problem.

Brady recently explained something about playing quarterback into your 40s that has little to do with arm strength. It’s a challenge that can become especially difficult during a final NFL season.

During Tuesday’s appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was asked whether his physical abilities had started slipping late in his career.

Brady didn’t point to his arm or his legs. Instead, he talked about the difficulty of forgetting.

Tom Brady Explains a Problem That Can Follow Quarterbacks Into Their Final NFL Season

Brady recalled feeling terrific when he arrived in Tampa Bay at 43. His arm was still strong, and he continued working with longtime trainer Alex Guerrero to maintain his flexibility and footwork.

But spending two decades in the NFL comes with a rather strange disadvantage. You’ve seen so much football that certain plays can bring back memories you’d rather forget. By the time a quarterback reaches his final NFL season, those memories can stretch back decades.

Brady described the challenge as shedding the “PTSD from bad plays” accumulated throughout a career.

He explained that a quarterback might hear a familiar play call and immediately remember throwing an interception while running it years earlier.

Maybe the coverage looks similar. Maybe the receiver is running the same route.

Instead of making the throw, the quarterback starts thinking about what happened last time.

Brady acknowledged that this hesitation can make veteran players less aggressive. They’re so concerned about avoiding another mistake that they pass up opportunities they would’ve attacked earlier in their careers.

For a quarterback who spent 23 seasons studying defenses, that’s a pretty interesting problem to have. And it raises questions about how much experience actually helps during a final NFL season.

Brady Praises Aaron Rodgers for Making the Necessary Adjustments

The conversation eventually turned to Aaron Rodgers, who is still playing at 43 with Pittsburgh.

Brady believes Rodgers has handled the physical side of aging particularly well.

He acknowledged that Rodgers doesn’t move around like he once did. The days of consistently escaping pressure and buying extra seconds outside the pocket are largely behind him.

But Rodgers has adjusted.

He’s become more comfortable staying in the pocket and making throws without relying on his legs to create opportunities.

Brady also defended Rodgers’ interception numbers, arguing that several of those mistakes weren’t entirely his doing.

What impressed Brady was that Rodgers hadn’t abandoned his willingness to attack defenses.

That’s the balancing act older quarterbacks face. They need to recognize their physical limitations without becoming afraid of making the throws that got them this far. Nobody knows when their final NFL season will arrive, but Brady’s comments suggest the mental adjustment can be just as demanding as the physical one.

The Last Word

Brady wasn’t blaming his final NFL season on bad memories or claiming that hesitation forced him into retirement.

He was explaining why experience doesn’t always make a quarterback’s job easier.

A younger player might make a risky throw because he hasn’t experienced what happens when it goes wrong.

A veteran knows exactly what can happen. He’s probably watched the interception on film a dozen times.

Brady’s challenge was making sure those memories didn’t stop him from throwing the football when the opportunity was there.

It’s a side of the game fans rarely consider when watching a quarterback approach his final NFL season. The arm might still be capable of making the throw. Convincing himself to make it can be another story.

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