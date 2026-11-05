| Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Michael Roberts, Editor

The Indianapolis Colts are having a lousy year. Could Anthony Richardson help turn things around? Yes, that’s sort of a weird question, seeing that many fans and pundits consider him a bust. But, it’s not impossible.

Richardson, whom the Colts selected fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, was obviously expected to become a franchise quarterback. But that certainly hasn’t been the case so far.

Anthony Richardson has had a wacky career in Indianapolis, dealing with a smorgasbord of injuries, being benched, and possessing accuracy issues. And don’t forget about his “tap out because he was too tired” incident a few years ago.

The Colts are coming off a 42-7 blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones was benched during the game and replaced by Richardson.

There was then speculation that Richardson would be named the starter going forward. But head coach Shane Steichen said Jones will remain QB1 for the Week 9 contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

It wouldn’t be shocking at all, though, if Jones is benched once again against the Cowboys. The former Duke star has struggled mightily in 2026, throwing five touchdowns and nine interceptions.

If Anthony Richardson somehow emerges as the starter, it will be interesting to see what happens.

Could Anthony Richardson Save the Colts’ Season?

His Career in Indianapolis

Due to injury, Anthony Richardson missed all but four games as a rookie. He returned to the field the following season, hoping to win Comeback Player of the Year Honors. Yet, he had another disappointing year. In 2024, Richardson passed for 1,814 yards and eight touchdowns while also rushing for 499 yards and six touchdowns. In addition, he posted a 6-5 record as Indy’s starter.

Richardson did have a few great moments in 2024. He had a game-winning touchdown run in Week 11 against the New York Jets. Then, in Week 13 versus the New England Patriots, he orchestrated a 19-play drive capped off with a two-point conversion.

Richardson lost his starting job to Jones last season. In October 2025, Richardson was placed on injured reserve after fracturing the orbital bone in his eye during pregame warmups. He appeared in just two games last season, completing one of his two passes (to himself) for nine yards.

In the recent loss to Jacksonville, Anthony Richardson completed both of his pass attempts for eight yards and rushed for four yards.

The Last Word

Again, the Colts are having a lousy season. The team is third in the AFC south with a 2-6 record.

Indianapolis recently went into rebuilding mode, firing general manager Chris Ballard and trading key players Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner in exchange for draft picks. And playmakers like Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs could also be moved before the November 10 NFL Trade Deadline.

Plus, Steichen might be fired at some point this year.

The Colts haven’t made the playoffs since the 2020 campaign. And if things continue to go like they’ve been going this year, they certainly won’t come anywhere close to the playoffs this year.

With that said, it wouldn’t hurt to start Anthony Richardson and see what he can do. Perhaps he can be the spark the Colts need to get things on track. He deserves another chance to prove he’s not a bust.

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